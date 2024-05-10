  • Friday, May 10, 2024
India to host ‘Bharat Parv’ at 77th Cannes Film Fest

A ‘Bharat Stall’ will be put in the Marche du Cannes through the Confederation of Indian Industry.

A photo shows the festival logo ahead a press conference to announce the official selection of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

India is set to host a ‘Bharat Parv’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the myriad creative opportunities in the country.

At the prestigious film gala, a delegation consisting of representatives from central and state governments as well as members of the industry will showcase India’s creative economy in Marche du Films through a series of significant initiatives, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said on Friday.

It will be for the first time that the country will host a “Bharat Parv” at the Cannes Film Festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers, and sales agents from across the world and showcase the creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival, to be held in Goa on November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the Bharat Parv, the release stated.

At the Bharat Parv, the delegation will also see the release of the “Save the Date” for the first edition of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit, which will take place alongside the 55th IFFI.

The Bharat Pavilion, which serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 Village International Riviera will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent celebrities.

The Pavilion will be organized by the National Film Development Corporation in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry as industry partner.

A ‘Bharat Stall’ will be put in the Marche du Cannes through the Confederation of Indian Industry. The Bharat Pavilion has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. It is christened on ‘The Sutradhara’ for depicting this year’s theme of “Create in India”.

At the internationally recognised festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize Palme d’Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Santosh will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section.

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, a short film by the Film and Television Institute of India students, has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight will be screened in Directors’ Fortnight and Maisam Ali’s compelling In Retreat in L’Acid.

A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s 1976 film Manthan will be screened under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago which features celebrations, restored prints and documentaries.

National Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be the recipient of the prestigious Pierre Angenieux tribute at the festival, where he will also deliver a masterclass, becoming the first Indian to be recognised with the honour.

