Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle’s wedding functions begin in France

Kamani proposed to Adelle in Monaco in August 2021.

Nada Adelle and Umar Kamani (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani and model Nada Adelle have kicked off their wedding celebration in style.

For the unversed, the pair are set to tie the knot at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the exclusive resort linked to Eden Rock, owned by Pippa Middleton’s in-laws in the South of France.

With a lavish four-day celebration between May 2 and May 5, Kamani and Adella’s wedding will bring together not just close family and friends, but also influential public figures.

As per media reports, all the guests are staying in one of the 111 rooms at the secluded hotel, where it costs £3,000 per night for a junior suite and it’s a two-night minimum stay.

On Thursday, guests kick-started celebrations at the hotel with a poolside party. The white-themed bash reportedly concluded with a grand firework display, and guests then enjoyed belly and fire dancers.

Adelle, who has already changed her Instagram handle from her maiden name to Kamani, showed her breathtaking view of the French Rivera from her private jet, along with pre-wedding presents for herself and guests, courtesy of Dior.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, Adella revealed the four-day wedding celebration will include a poolside welcome party, a white wedding with a surprise performance, and an Indian ceremony, all held in different hotel locations.

Meanwhile, Kamani proposed to Adelle in Monaco in August 2021. The business tycoon invited her to a very special location, transforming it entirely for this milestone moment.

“Where do I start?!” Adelle said remembering the fateful day. “Umar took me to one of my very favorite buildings in the whole world, the Monte Carlo Opera House, which he’d booked out for the occasion. He’d had it filled with 10,000 white roses, dozens of candles, and an orchestra playing ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Then he got down on one knee, and there was only ever going to be one question. And one answer!”