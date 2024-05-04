Here’s why the makers of ‘Ghostbusters’ called in a Muslim ‘cultural consultant’

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

In films and television, the quest for authenticity and inclusivity has become paramount. From accurate portrayals of diverse cultures to nuanced depictions of intimacy, filmmakers are increasingly recognizing the importance of consulting with experts to ensure respectful and accurate representation on screen. This trend has given rise to the roles of intimacy coordinators and cultural consultants, who play pivotal roles in shaping the narratives and dynamics within productions.

In recent years, Hollywood has witnessed a significant surge in the hiring of intimacy coordinators, professionals tasked with choreographing and overseeing scenes involving physical intimacy to ensure the comfort and safety of actors. Intimacy coordinators work closely with directors, actors, and crew members to establish clear boundaries, communication protocols, and consent frameworks, thereby facilitating a collaborative and respectful working environment.

Simultaneously, the demand for cultural consultants has also seen a remarkable uptick, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of authentic cultural representation in storytelling. These consultants bring specialized knowledge and lived experiences to the table, offering invaluable insights into the nuances of various cultures, traditions, and identities. Their input helps filmmakers navigate potential pitfalls, avoid stereotypes, and portray diverse communities with nuance and sensitivity.

One recent example that highlights the significance of cultural consultation in filmmaking is the production of the popular and long-running series of supernatural comedies, Ghostbusters.

Sajid Varda, who is the founder and CEO of media charity UK Muslim Film and director of the UK’s inaugural Muslim international film festival, recently worked on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the latest installment of the series.

Talking to a publication, Varda said that the key to such roles is “authenticity”; it is, he says “not just saying what is wrong with this, but how can we make it better and improve it?”

Frozen Empire has a Pakistani-American character called Nadeem, played by Kumail Nanjiani, who kickstarts the movie’s plot by selling an ancient relic previously owned by his grandmother, a relic that is connected to a malevolent ice-wielding demon called Garraka.

Varda said his main job was to eliminate any inaccuracies in the details of Nadeem’s character, as well as inconsistencies and errors ascribed to his ethnic background.

“It was about understanding his backstory and making sure that, in the script, they had really authentically portrayed him and his background, and his cultural heritage too,” he said.