Canada charges three Indians with murder of Nijjar

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead in June outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a large Sikh population.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police identified the suspects as Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karan Brar, 22. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

Canada has arrested and charged three Indian men with the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year and is investigating possible ties to the Indian government.

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead in June outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a large Sikh population. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau had earlier suggested Indian government involvement, leading to tensions with New Delhi.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police identified the suspects as Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karan Brar, 22.

“We’re investigating their ties, if any, to the Indian government,” said RCMP Superintendent Mandeep Mooker at a press conference.

The Indian mission in Ottawa did not comment.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen advocating for Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland, had been labelled a “terrorist” by India.

The White House recently expressed concern about Indian intelligence involvement in assassination plots in Canada and the United States.

Canadian police said they collaborated with US agencies in the investigation, hinting at possible further arrests.

“This investigation does not end here,” said assistant RCMP commissioner David Teboul. “We are dedicated to finding and arresting each one of these individuals.”

The suspects, all Indian nationals, were arrested in Edmonton, Alberta, and will be transported to British Columbia.

While welcoming the arrests, Balpreet Singh, spokesperson for the World Sikh Organisation, expressed more questions, suggesting the arrested were part of a directed hit squad.

Canada had sought India’s cooperation in the investigation. Last year, US authorities alleged an Indian official directed a plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil.

“While today’s action is a step forward, it only scratches the surface,” said Pannun, urging action to dismantle networks enabling such crimes in Canada.

(Reuters)

