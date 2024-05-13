Anita Mukhey, killed in London stabbing, was ‘devoted to her family’

Police were called to Burnt Oak Broadway at about 11:50 on Thursday. Anita Mukhey was treated for knife wounds but died at the scene.

Anita Mukhey was a part-time secretary with the NHS. (Photo credit: Metropolitan Police)

By: Vivek Mishra

Anita Mukhey, a 66-year-old medical secretary in the NHS, was stabbed to death by a man attempting to steal her handbag near a bus stop in Edgware, north London.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, her family said: “Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a medical secretary. The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Jalal Debella, 22, from Colindale, has been charged with her murder, said police. Debella did not enter a plea at Willesden Magistrates’ Court and is due before the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

In footage seen by the PA news agency, people could be seen rushing to her aid in the moment after the incident, reported the BBC.

The police urged people not to share it online. The force said on X: “A small number of social media users have posted graphic footage of the attack. “It is enormously distressing for grieving families. We ask that these posts are deleted and others not to share them.”

Jess Bloom, who was working at a hair salon opposite the scene, told The Telegraph: “It happened at the bus stop and the woman ended up in the middle of the road.

“The guy was trying to get her handbag, but she said ‘no’ and fought back. I saw her pull the handbag twice. He pulled her into the road and stabbed her three times.

“He let go of her and she dropped to the ground. She was covered in blood and his hand was red. He ran off and everyone ran to the woman to help her. I heard the scream.”

A man who works nearby and did not want to give his name told the newspaper: “I heard this awful screaming so I ran outside and the woman was on the floor. The man who did it walked away really slowly, really calmly at first, but then people started shouting at him and he ran.”

Another female onlooker told The Telegraph: “I saw the whole thing. He tried to mug her. The man tried to grab her bag and she resisted – an instinct, probably, trying to save her things.”

DCI Alex Gammampila, who is leading the investigation, said: “I know that the effects of this incident will be felt throughout the local community and would like to reassure everyone that a man is in custody and we are not looking for any other suspects.

“We are working hard to establish the full circumstances and motive for this offence, which we believe to be an isolated incident.”