  • Saturday, May 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Voters not yet fully convinced by Labour: Lord Kinnock

Lord Kinnock feels that since Britain follows a first-past-the-post system, the election results can sometimes be “very capricious”

 

File photo of former Labour Party Lord Neil Kinnock. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock has warned that though the voters are upset with the Tories, they are not yet in love with Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

He told BBC Radio Four’s Week that it was “fair” to say that voters were not fully convinced by his party, and a majority in the House of Commons was not guaranteed.

Interestingly, Lord Kinnock was heading the Labour when it suffered a shock defeat during the 1992 general election. Opinion polls and political commentators had expected the party to win, but the Conservatives under Sir John Major pulled off a surprise victory.

He told BBC Radio Four, “Expressing enthusiasm is different from expressing desperation. People will say ‘let’s get the bloody Tories out’, but they won’t say ‘Hurrah hurrah, marvellous, freedom, liberation is with us because of Keir Starmer.’ They are entirely different departments of human sentiment.”

He said since Britain follows a first-past-the-post system the election results can sometimes be “very capricious”. However, he conceded that Labour was in a favourable position, and certainly not going to lose.

Like Kinnock, some other Labour insiders have warned against complacency over favourable opinion poll ratings and the recent victory in local elections.

Labour party chief Anneliese Dodds told The Telegraph, “We can be very good at losing elections people thought we would win. Think of 1992.”

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator has been reminding colleagues that not a single vote has yet been cast for the general election.

Kinnock’s remarks come shortly after Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defected to Labour. Many Labour leaders had criticised Starmer for allowing her to join the party.

The news of the UK coming out of recession is expected to provide some fillip to the Conservatives in the general election.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and finance secretary Jeremy Hunt have tried to project this as proof that the economy has turned a corner.

Related Stories

News
Northern lights on display across the UK following solar storm
News
Muslim donations surge amid cost of living crisis
News
Media personalities back radio presenter Sangita Myska
News
Beshenivsky murder: Life term for mastermind
News
Asian schoolboy, 11, joins Mensa
News
Labour vows strong mesures to stop boat migrants
HEADLINE STORY
UK emerges from recession with 0.6 per cent GDP growth
HEADLINE STORY
How Hindutva became popular among India’s diaspora
News
More people express dissatisfaction with their lives, data shows
News
Drug shortages putting patients’ lives at risk: Survey
News
Monty Panesar quits Galloway’s party
HEADLINE STORY
What’s holding up UK-India FTA?

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW