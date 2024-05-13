Mawaan Rizwan, Romesh Ranganathan win big at BAFTA TV Awards – see full list of winners

By: Mohnish Singh

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2024 witnessed a remarkable celebration of diversity and talent, with some South Asian artists winning top honours and leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious event.

Among the winners who stood out were Mawaan Rizwan and Romesh Ranganathan, both claiming well-deserved accolades for their outstanding work in the comedy space.

Rizwan, the multi-talented writer, comedian, and creator of the acclaimed comedy television series Juice, emerged victorious, clinching his first-ever BAFTA for Male Performance in a Comedy.

The 31-year-old actor created and starred in the BBC Three comedy series, which focused on the leading character of Jamma as he navigated life and relationships.

“Oh my God, I nearly dropped it! What’s happening? Thank you! I’m really humbled – no I’m not, why am I saying that? You have put me on a pedestal and you’re going to regret it! No, thank you! I literally wouldn’t be here without everyone who worked on the show. But also, I wanna thank the people who often go unthanked. My partner Tim, my website Alex, thank you so much because I’m so not boundaried as a person, thank you for putting up with me,” Rizwan said after his win.

He added, “Thank you to the BBC for championing a show that I was trying to get commissioned, and thank you to my therapist. We had a conversation this week about how I have to stop relying on external forms of adoration. So, bad timing!”

Romesh Ranganathan, on the other hand, claimed the BAFTA for Comedy Entertainment for his hit light entertainment comedy series Rob & Romesh VS. He shared the honour with Rob Beckett.

Known for his distinctive comedic style and sharp wit, Ranganathan has become a household name, captivating audiences with his quick wit and insightful commentary.

The documentary The Shamima Begum Story clinched the prestigious award in the Current Affairs category.

The documentary delves into the complex and controversial case of Shamima Begum, a British woman who left the country as a teenager to join the Islamic State group in Syria. The film explores the intricate legal, ethical, and humanitarian dimensions surrounding Begum’s story, sparking widespread debate and introspection.

However, Anjana Vasan, who was nominated in the leading actress category for her compelling performance in the Netflix series Black Mirror, faced stiff competition but ultimately lost out to Sarah Lancashire, who took home the trophy for her role in Happy Valley.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Drama Series

The Gold (BBC One)

Happy Valley (BBC One)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER

International

The Bear (Disney+)

Beef (Netflix)

Class Act (Netflix) – WINNER

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Love & Death (ITVX)

Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Limited Drama

Best Interests (BBC One)

Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Long Shadow (ITV1)

The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER

Leading Actress

Anjana Vassan, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly (ITVX)

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One) – WINNER

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)

Leading Actor

Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)

Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One)

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER

Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER

Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)

Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Supporting Actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End of The World (Disney+)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic) – WINNER

Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4)

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One) – WINNER

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video)

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One)

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max)

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three) – WINNER

Scripted Comedy

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

Extraordinary (Disney+)

Such Brave Girls (BBC Three) – WINNER

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Rob & Romesh Vs … (Sky Max) – WINNER

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Entertainment Programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV)

Later with Jools Holland (BBC Two)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) – WINNER

Factual Entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One) – WINNER

The Dog House (Channel 4)

Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5)

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)

Factual Series

Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries)

Evacuation (Channel 4)

Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries) – WINNER

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland (BBC Two)

Single Documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) – WINNER

Hatton (Sky Crime)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris (Netflix)

Reality

Banged Up (Channel 4)

Married at First Sight (E4)

My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) – WINNER

Specialist Factual

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)

White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5) – WINNER

Current Affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville)

Putin Vs The West

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight

The Shamima Begum Story (This World) – WINNER

Short Film

Mobility (BBC Three) – WINNER

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)

Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice)

Where It Ends (BBC Three)

Sports

Cheltenham Festival Day One – WINNER

Motd Live: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final

Special Award

Lorraine Kelly