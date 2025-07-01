We The Women makes UK debut with stories of courage and truth

Many other Indian boys appear to be doing well in schools cricket, thereby making Wisden a sort of sociological survey of private education in the UK.

The latest edition of the publication

This probably explains why Rachel Reeves’s 20 per cent VAT raid is widely seen as an attempt by the chancellor to put private schools out of business. She certainly seems to be succeeding, judging by the number of educational institutions that are closing.

So far as Wisden 2025 is concerned, there will be more than passing interest in cricketers from India. That is because the team is touring England this summer, with the first of five Tests due to begin in Headingley in Leeds next Friday (20).

The rival teams will be competing for a trophy named after two cricketers who are very much in the land of the living – Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. This has replaced the Pataudi Trophy, which was named after the eighth (Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi) and ninth (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, actress Sharmila Tagore’s late husband) Nawabs of Pataudi.

The odds always favour England in English conditions, especially as two of the most experienced Indian batsmen in the side, former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have announced their retirement from Test cricket, along with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

A young Indian side is led by 25-year-old Shubman Gill. But it does include the 31-year-old fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

Wisden 2025 has made him “the leading cricketer in the world (men)”.

It just so happens that Smriti Mandhana of India has been named “the leading cricketer in the world (women)”. She occupied the position once before – in 2018.

The previous year, the honour went to another Indian, Mithali Raj, a reflection of the progress made in women’s cricket in India. In previous years, the women’s game was dominated by Australia and England.

In the preface, Wisden’s editor, Lawrence Booth, a cricket correspondent for the Daily Mail, writes: “My most heartfelt thanks go to my wife, Anjali, who had to put up with more cricket-related absences than usual over the past year, and was always a rock – for me, and for our daughters, Aleya, Anoushka and Ahana. Without her love and support, this job would be unmanageable.”

Booth is a frequent visitor to India, but Wisden readers will discover he is not particularly happy with the way the BCCI (Board for the Control of Cricket in India) uses its wealth to influence world cricket. He argues that it is not done in a good way.

Bumrah receives due recognition in Wisden.

In Notes by the Editor, Lawrence includes an item, “Hurrah for Bumrah”, in which he sums up: “If you were lucky enough to see Jasprit Bumrah in action against Australia over the winter, you may beg to differ (from conventional wisdom that cricket is a batsman’s game). He was so lethal, so uniquely challenging – a staccato of limbs somehow forming a symphony – that runs scored off him should have counted double.

Smriti Mandhana

“And while taking 32 Australian wickets at 13 each, he laid a claim to be considered the greatest of all time, becoming the first with 200 Test wickets at an average below 20. George Lohmann took 112 at 10 in the late 19th century; SF Barnes 189 at 16 before the First World War. But pitches and batting techniques have improved beyond measure.

“Barring injury, Bumrah will be asking questions of England’s batsmen this summer, and many will be struggling for an answer.”

However, because of injury worries, it is predicted he may not play in all five Tests this summer.

As the “leading cricketer in the world (men)”, Bumrah qualifies for a two-page profile in Wisden, written by Bharat Sundaresan, who is based in Australia for the website Cricbuzz.

It says: “India found themselves in some tight spots in 2024. England led the Test series after a stunning win in Hyderabad. Pakistan needed just 40 off 36 balls during the T20 World Cup group game.

“Later, in the final, South Africa needed an even more gettable 30 off 30.

“And, in November, on the opening day of the BorderGavaskar Trophy, Australia rolled them over for 150.

“Crucial matches, crucial moments, but all with the same outcome – a crucial intervention from Jasprit Bumrah, and a famous Indian win.

“In Visakhapatnam, he floored England No 3 Ollie Pope, literally, with an in swinging yorker that knocked out middle and leg stumps, and turned the second Test – and the series – on its head.

“In New York, with the world watching, he flummoxed a wellset Mohammad Rizwan. In Barbados, the trophy on the line, he dislodged Marco Jansen’s leg bail with a rip-snorter, and opened the gate for India during a two-over spell that cost only six.

India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill

“In Perth, he inspired his team with a breathtaking burst on the first evening, to set in motion an awe-inspiring victory.

“It was all Bumrah. It was always Bumrah. In an eventful year for Indian cricket, their success depended largely, if not entirely, on one factor: whether or not he had the ball. Rarely has a cricketer stood out so overwhelmingly as he did in 2024. It was Bumrah or bust.

“He began the year with 19 wickets at 16 in four Tests against England, on pitches that were either docile or spin-friendly. And he ended it with 32 at 13 in five in Australia, the most by an Indian seamer in a Test series.

“Meanwhile, he took 11 at 12 against Bangladesh.

“He finished 2024 with 71 Test wickets: no one had ever taken more in a calendar year at a lower average than his 14.92, nor at a strike-rate even close to his 30. It was no coincidence that his one quiet series, at home to New Zealand, came in a 3-0 defeat.

“In between his Test heroics, he was player of the tournament at the T20 World Cup, with 15 wickets at eight and an economy-rate of 4.17. Thanks in part to his brilliance in Bridgetown, he also walked away with a winner’s medal – India’s first at an ICC event since 2013. “Everyone knew he was among the best fast bowlers of his generation, but now he forced his way into the conversation about the best of all time. “Had he actually become the best? After all, in Australia, he was the first to reach 200 Test wickets at an average below 20. He was that irresistible. And he did it all while rarely losing his smile, dominating opponents with a sense of inevitability and nonchalance. He never seemed to exude much menace, which somehow made him more menacing. Take his wicket celebration, hands thrown in the air with a big grin, as if to tell his latest victim, ‘What else did you expect?’

“Along the way, Bumrah summed up his approach as succinctly as he set up batters, telling the Indian Express daily, ‘Aggression has a lot of meanings. I realised that it’s not necessary to be angry or go overboard. There have been great bowlers who have not said a word, but their actions speak. When I want to intimidate, I don’t need to say anything. My ball can do the talking for me.’

“In 2024, it spoke every time it left his hand at the completion of that inimitable action – the straight left arm, the hyperextended right, the springy wrist, the slingshot release, all allowing him to deliver the ball from closer to the batter than normal bowlers managed. A new verb entered cricket’s lexicon: after Australia opener Usman Khawaja was dismissed six times by him during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he claimed with a smile that he had been Bumrahed.

“Bumrah himself added to his own affable allure. ‘Sometimes people smiling to me say, ‘Go easy on me.’ I find that funny, because I can’t figure out whether they are being serious or trying to play some game.’

“In the absence of Rohit Sharma at Perth – in India’s only win of the series – Bumrah also provided an advertisement for fast-bowling captains. He described his ilk as ‘smart people’, contrary to the old stereotype. After the year he had enjoyed, how could anyone disagree?”

Among Indians named leading cricketer in the world (men), the spot has been occupied by Virender Sehwag in 2008 and 2009; Sachin Tendulkar in 2010; and Virat Kohli in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The profile on Mandhana has been written by Indian sports broadcaster Annesha Ghosh, who says: “Here she was, pairing promise with performance, drubbing demons she’s long gripped and grappled with, one run at a time.

“By the close of 2024, India’s Smriti Mandhana had racked up 1,659 – the most by a woman in an international year. If her four ODI hundreds, another record, marked the burial of a penchant for squandering starts, her chart-topping 763 T20I runs, plus 747 in ODIs, were full of adaptability.

“Her masterly manoeuvring between formats peaked mid-year against South Africa: 117, 136 and 90 in successive ODIs (343 is the most in a three-match series), a career-best 149 in the one-off Test, and 100 T20s runs for once out.

“‘Scoring five international centuries was mostly down to not thinking much about scoring centuries,’ says Mandhana. ‘All these years, I had been overcomplicating things with questions like, ‘Why am I getting out in the 70s and 80s?’ Clearing my mind helped, big time. I re-injected into my muscle memory the habit of batting long – which I did routinely as an under-19 cricketer. The batting camp before the South Africa series allowed me to curb my T20esque urge of shot-making in the longer formats.’

Aryaman Varma

“In all, Mandhana scored nearly a quarter of her team’s 6,739 runs – all the more impressive given that her opening partner changed seven times. Another measure of India’s overdependence on her came during the T20 World Cup, where a rare patchy run coincided with the team’s group-stage exit. In the end, the only trophy Mandhana had to show for all her runs was the WPL [Women’s Premier League] with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, whom she captained.

“As the year neared its end, she powered ODI hundreds against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, and Australia in Perth. More sure-footed than ever, she married her trademark off-side prowess with new-found ingenuity, reaffirming her standing as one of the most evolved of batters.

“‘The New Zealand ton matured me beyond imagination,’ she says. ‘After single-digit scores in the World Cup, and net sessions where I was edging everything, I resisted the cover-drive, my bread-and-butter shot, through the first 10 overs. My best knock of 2024 taught me the most about discipline.’

“For a cricketer whose talent is widely assumed to have helped her achieve all she has in an 11-year international career, Mandhana, at 28, has proven a mother of reinvention. And if her growing self-awareness is any indication, she may just be getting started.”

Pages 210-286 are given over to obituaries. One is for Shambhu Kalidas Khandve who died on May 2, 2024, aged 11, “after being hit in the groin by a straight-drive while bowling during practice with his friends in Lohegaon, near Pune, in India. Known as Shaurya, he collapsed on the pitch, and efforts to revive him proved fruitless.”

The England cricketer, Ram Subba Row, also died last year, aged 92. He was the son of an Indian lawyer and an English mother and anglicised his name from Subba Rao. He blossomed as a cricketer at Whitgift School.

In schools cricket, Wisden notes: “Aryaman Varma took 51 wickets for Eton, the most for anyone since 2018, and six more than he had in 2023. Over the winter, he had added greater control and variety – leading to a magnificent season for him and his team, who won 13 of their 17 fixtures.

“Varma offered more than deceptive leg-spin: he held 14 catches (more than anyone else), and frequently opened the batting. Though not managing big scores, he often gave the innings impetus, scoring at a run-a-ball or better.

“‘He captained with a singleminded determination,’ said Richard Montgomerie, Eton’s head of cricket, ‘putting fielders in good positions and allowing teammates to bowl with confidence. Players new to the side performed to their full potential, which was down to his leadership.’

“In an era of domination by batters, Varma’s consistent ability to take wickets tipped the scales in his favour, and he is the 17th Wisden schools cricketer of the year.”

Varma will have no difficulty passing the Tebbit test (of showing loyalty to Britain).

At the prize-giving ceremony, he expressed the hope that the award will be a stepping stone towards reaching his goal of representing England nationally.

“I know how to handle the pressure quite well, thanks to Eton,” he said. “(Eton) teaches you how to deal with the competition in a good and positive way. It’s not solely about being the best at Eton. It’s about the teamwork, compassion, and friendships that you learn along the way.

“It’s quite humbling to be associated with legends of the game,” he said, referring to past recipients of the prize, former England captain Jos Buttler (2009), and Jonny Bairstow (2007).

Since leaving Eton last year, Varma played his first professional game in the International League T20 with Dubai Capitals, ultimately winning the tournament. Recently he’s been net bowling with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Beginning his cricketing journey at age four – “Some of my earliest childhood memories involve a plastic bat, a tennis ball, and broken windows” – Varma followed in his older brother’s footsteps upon entering Eton. “I saw him having an absolute blast,” he said, and hoped he would also play for the College’s first XI. He surpassed his own goal by becoming captain of the team in his final year.

Lawrence Booth presents England’s Moeen Ali with a copy of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack 2015 after Ali was named one of five ‘cricketers of the year 2014’ at Lords cricket ground in London on April 8, 2015

Embracing the “diverse and multifaceted aspect” of Eton, he also enjoyed playing squash and rackets, and participated in both the Entrepreneurship and Keynes societies, independent plays, and was editor-in-chief of the boy-led magazine The Lexicon.

Nor is he the only boy of Indian or British Asian origin doing well in schools cricket. Others who merit mentions include S Gautam (Merchant Taylors’, Crosby); NR Sharma (Hampton School); A Datta (The Perse School), and S Sheth (Epsom College). It is also worth mentioning A Rashid (Forest School) and SZ Rahman (University College School).

Very few Indians from public schools follow through into county cricket, suggesting they go in the financial services or other professions where they think they will make a lot more money.