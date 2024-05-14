  • Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Three men arrested after two women die in Wolverhampton house fire

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire in Wolverhampton shortly after 1 am on Saturday. Firefighters found the two women dead inside the home.

Representational image from iStock

By: Vivek Mishra

A third man has been arrested in connection with a house fire in Wolverhampton where two women died.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, were previously arrested over the fire at a property in Dunstall Hill, reported Sky News.

In an update on Sunday, West Midlands Police said a 46-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fire. He is being questioned by officers at a police station.

All three men arrested in connection with the investigation are thought to be known to the women, reported the BBC.

Four others – a woman, who is in a critical condition, and three men – managed to escape the blaze. The fire was extinguished shortly before 3 am.

“Two women have tragically lost their lives and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this deeply distressing time,” said chief superintendent Richard Fisher, on Saturday.

“We know how upsetting this is for everyone within the community, and we’re working as sensitively as we can to find out the cause of this terrible fire.”

He described the investigation as “very active,” emphasising the importance of getting answers to what happened.

