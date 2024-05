Sadiq Khan wins London mayor race

Third term: Sadiq Khan has won a third term at City Hall (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has won a third term at City Hall, it was reported on Saturday (4).

Khan polled 106,861 votes, while the Conservative candidate, Susan Hall, received 26,347.

The son of Pakistani migrants and the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected in 2016, Khan, 53, becomes London’s first leader to secure three terms since the post was created in 2000.