How Manoj Kerai made Mrs Kapoor a firm family favourite

The actor brilliantly plays the title role of an overbearing Gujarati mother in the laughter-filled show Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2: Mauritius.

Manoj Kerai

By: Asjad Nazir

HIT theatre comedy Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2: Mauritius recently returned for another successful UK tour.

The story of a dysfunctional family planning a destination wedding has been delighting audiences nationwide and gearing up for a history-making performance in London’s West End at the Adelphi Theatre on July 16.

Manoj Kerai brilliantly plays the title role of an overbearing Gujarati mother in the laughter-filled show and discussed it with Eastern Eye, along with the nuances of acting.

What has the experience of playing the title role in Mrs Kapoor been like?

To play a much older Indian woman was a challenge to start with. But it’s now so much fun. Exhausting, but fun.

What has been your most memorable moment from playing this character?

There was one time where I was performing in front of an audience of 1,800. The show started and I had forgotten my mic. In the end someone rushed my mic to me and without untangling my bright red headphones stuck to the mic, put it on me and pushed me onto stage.

Luckily, the bright red headphones somehow looked like a hair ribbon. It wasn’t funny at the time, but really hilarious now.

What do you most love about the character?

I love how Mrs Kapoor is larger than life. She is definitely a few sandwiches short of a picnic, but it’s fun playing someone with no social filter.

Why do you think the show is so loved by audiences?

The show is so relatable. It’s funny and the humour is really witty. The talented actors, singers, dhol players and dancers all bring different elements, which cater to everyone who loves the arts and theatre productions.

There are also many unique moments in this show, that you don’t see anywhere else. Where else would you get to join a postshow wedding reception or vidaai (Indian wedding ritual) ceremony with the characters?

What is your own favourite moment in the show?

There are so many because Mrs Kapoor has outstanding one-liners throughout the show. However, I am in awe of the final wedding scene. There is no dialogue as Shahid Abbas Khan sings a beautiful song over the wedding. Before being involved in this show, I would never have thought a scene with no words would be hilarious, but the entire cast comes together to make the audience laugh out loud so many times, without using any words.

How much are you looking forward to Mrs Kapoor being performed in London’s West End?

I don’t think it’s truly hit me yet that we’re about to become the first Gujarati production to hit London’s West End. If I think too much about what a game changer this is for us as a community, I’ll get severe anxiety. So, I’m currently just thinking about how to refine my skill, to bring my A game.

What is the secret of creating great comedy on stage?

I think it’s clever humour the audience doesn’t see coming and lived experiences. I created my version of Mrs Kapoor using people I actually know and make me laugh.

It’s important that you yourself believe the humour and comedy, because if you don’t find it funny, you’ll struggle to convince others it’s funny.

Do you ever get nervous before going on stage?

Yes. I get severe anxiety. It manifests from me needing a few comfort items before the show to calm down. I’m lucky that so many people behind the scenes are there to help overcome the nerves. One thing that really helps is chanting the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra before each show.

What inspires you as an actor?

I am driven by purpose and want my work to improve the lives of others – whether it’s being involved in issue based dramas or brightening someone’s day by making them laugh. I’d love Mrs Kapoor to educate people on important issues through humour.

Why should we all watch the show?

It will honestly brighten your day and have you leave on a high. Mrs Kapoor will be making history on July 16. Come and witness for yourself why this show is the first one of its kind.

Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding 2: Mauritius is being staged at De Montfort Hall, Leicester (next Saturday and Sunday, 11-12), RNCM Theatre, Manchester (June 2), New Theatre, Cardiff (June 15), The Alexandra, Birmingham (June 23) and Adelphi Theatre, London (July 16). www.mkdw.co.uk .