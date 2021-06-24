Website Logo
  Thursday, June 24, 2021
Entertainment

Kiara Advani signs a film each with Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh

Kiara Advani (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Kiara Advani, who was leading the race to bag celebrated filmmaker Shankar’s upcoming pan-India film with Ram Charan, has finally added the high-profile project to her resume. A leading entertainment portal reports that the Kabir Singh (2019) actress has signed the multilingual film on the dotted line.

There is no update on as to when the untitled film will start rolling, but if sources are to be believed, Advani has inked a multi-film deal with Shankar. Apart from this pan-India film that she is headlining, the actress will also star in the official adaptation of Aparichit (2005), opposite Ranveer Singh.

“Kiara will be a part of both, RC 15 and Aparichit adaptation. While she is romantically paired alongside Ram Charan in one, the other film will mark her first-time collaboration with Ranveer Singh. The character details and shoot schedules have been kept under wraps. However, Shankar’s film with Ranveer Singh will go on floors sometime next year, only once the work on RC 15 is concluded,” a source close to the development informs the publication.

The source goes on to add that apart from the two aforementioned films, Advani might do one more project with the filmmaker. “It is essentially a deal to collaborate on three films over the next few years. While the first two will happen in a quick span, the third one might take some time,” the source adds.

Kiara Advani already has some exciting projects in her pocket. She next stars in the much-awaited horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan. She has already shot for Dharma Productions’ Shershaah, while Jug Jugg Jeeyo with the same production house is nearing completion.

The actress also plays one of the two female leads in Shashank Khaitan’s next, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. It is also a Dharma Productions venture. Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram is also in the pipeline.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

