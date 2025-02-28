Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's pregnancy news breaks the internet!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are stepping into a brand-new chapter of their lives—parenthood! The Bollywood couple, who tied the knot in 2023, took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans. Their simple yet heartfelt announcement read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."
The news comes just a day after Kiara made waves at the Tira Beauty store launch, where she stunned in an elegant black Balenciaga outfit. But beyond the glamour and red carpet moments, it’s the couple’s love story that has captured people’s hearts over the years.
Kiara and Sidharth’s journey began in 2018, at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. Their bond grew stronger while working together on Shershaah (2021), where their on-screen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema translated into real-life romance. Though they kept their relationship low-key, fans pieced together clues from vacation photos and subtle public appearances until they finally made it official. Their wedding, a private, dreamy affair in Jaisalmer, became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.
From wedding bells to baby bliss—Kiara & Sidharth's love story keeps getting sweeterGetty Images
This February, the couple celebrated two years of marriage with adorable social media posts. Kiara playfully recreated a wedding moment by pulling Sidharth on a sled during a workout session, while Sidharth melted hearts by revealing a special henna design featuring the letter “K” dedicated to his wife.
Love, laughter, and a little one on the way! Kiara & Sid’s next adventure beginsGetty Images
As they now prepare for their biggest role yet, becoming parents, fans and colleagues have flooded social media with love and well-wishes. The couple continues to balance their personal joy with professional commitments. Kiara is currently filming Toxic with Yash and has projects like War 2 and Don 3 in the pipeline. Sidharth, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his folk thriller VVAN: Force of the Forest later this year. Fans are thrilled for this new chapter in their lives and can’t wait to see more glimpses of their journey into parenthood.