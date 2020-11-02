Did Akshay Kumar confirm Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship?

Murtuza Iqbal







There have been reports that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in a relationship. A few days ago, the two were even spotted together and we will get to see them on the big screen in Dharma Productions’ Shershaah.

Well, a few days ago, while talking about her relationship status on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Kiara had stated, “So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I am married’. So, I am not married, that is why I am single.”

However, recently Akshay Kumar gave a hint that Kiara might be in a relationship with Sidharth. Akshay and Kiara had come on The Kapil Sharma Show and once again while talking about her love life, the actress said, “I have decided whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I’m married.”







After hearing Kiara’s answer, Akshay added, “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles).” And well, Kiara’s reaction to it is epic. The video of the same has been doing the rounds of social media.

Band baja baraat 2021 me pakka samjho bhai ab🤣🤣

Kyu ki ye sidhant wali ladki ha.😍😅😂🤣

pic.twitter.com/hL8Cvq1pPr — 🆁🅰🅹🅿🆄🆃 🌅 (@S1rajput4) November 2, 2020





Well, Akshay has worked with Kiara in Good Newwz and Laxmii and with Sidharth in Brothers. So, he surely might know about the relationship between the two actors.

Akshay and Kiara had come on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Laxmii which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 9th November 2020. The movie was earlier titled as Laxmmi Bomb, but later the makers decided to change the title due to the backlash on social media.











