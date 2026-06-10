Highlights

The first teaser of Alpha introduces Alia Bhatt as a trained assassin shaped by violence from an early age.

The “wolf ki beti” reference hints at a spy origin story rather than a conventional mission-based thriller.

Bobby Deol appears to play her father, suggesting a central family conflict.

The film arrives in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

A different kind of spy enters the YRF universe

The first teaser for Alpha offers more than a glimpse of Alia Bhatt in action mode. It appears to introduce a new kind of protagonist to the YRF Spy Universe — one whose journey begins long before her first mission.

Unlike franchise heroes such as Tiger, Pathaan and Kabir, who entered the universe as established operatives, Bhatt's character seems to have been raised and trained for a life shaped by violence. The teaser repeatedly points towards an origin story, with the phrase “wolf ki beti” suggesting a daughter following a path laid out long before adulthood.

Packed with gunfights, combat sequences and high-stakes action, the footage presents a character who is not learning the rules of the spy world but has grown up within it.

Bobby Deol's role may hold the key

One of the teaser's biggest reveals is Bobby Deol's character.

The actor appears as Bhatt's father, hinting that the emotional core of the film could revolve around their relationship. While the action takes centre stage, the footage suggests that family, inheritance and loyalty may be just as important to the story as espionage.

The father-daughter dynamic also sets Alpha apart from previous entries in the franchise. Rather than focusing solely on global threats and covert missions, the film appears to explore how a spy is created and the personal cost of that transformation.

The teaser offers only brief glimpses of Deol, but his presence looms large over Bhatt's character, suggesting that the two are deeply connected to the story's central conflict.

The teaser firmly establishes Bhatt as the driving force behind the film.

She is seen leading action sequences, handling weapons and engaging in hand-to-hand combat, marking one of the most physically demanding roles of her career. The footage positions her as a protagonist who takes charge rather than a supporting figure within the larger spy universe.

While details about Sharvari's role remain under wraps, AlphaAlpha is being billed as one of the few major Hindi action films led by female protagonists.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. As the seventh chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha appears to be expanding the franchise by introducing not just a new spy, but a new origin story built around family, identity and legacy.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026.