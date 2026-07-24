The unreleased 'Simpsons-style Star Wars' fans thought they'd never see is finally returning

Highlights

Seth Green has confirmed that episodes of Star Wars: Detours will be screened at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

George Lucas originally envisioned the animated series as "The Simpsons in the Star Wars universe".

The project was shelved in 2012 following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm.

A Star Wars project that disappeared before audiences ever got the chance to see it is finally set to emerge after 14 years. Seth Green has revealed that Star Wars: Detours, the animated comedy developed with George Lucas, will be screened publicly at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when it opens later this year.

The series became one of the franchise's biggest "what ifs" after it was put on hold in 2012, despite dozens of episodes already being completed.

George Lucas' vision for a different Star Wars

Speaking during the "Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Green shared that curated episodes of Star Wars: Detours will be shown as part of the museum's exhibitions.

Explaining the concept behind the series, Green said Lucas wanted to create "The Simpsons in the Star Wars universe", giving the iconic sci-fi franchise a humorous animated spin.

Green described working on the series as one of the greatest experiences of his career.

Why the series never reached audiences

Star Wars: Detours was announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2012, where early footage was unveiled to fans.

However, the project was shelved just months later after Disney acquired Lucasfilm, leaving the completed episodes unreleased for more than a decade.

Green previously revealed that 39 episodes had already been finished, with scripts prepared for dozens more before production stopped.

A long-awaited public debut

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is due to open in Los Angeles on 22 September, with Star Wars: Detours forming part of its inaugural programme.

The series features a voice cast that includes Felicia Day, Donald Faison, Seth MacFarlane, Andy Richter, Jennifer Hale, Zachary Levi and Green.

For Star Wars fans, the museum will offer the first opportunity to watch episodes from a series that remained hidden for 14 years, finally bringing George Lucas' unusual animated vision into the public eye.