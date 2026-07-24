Ryan Reynolds' biggest 'Deadpool' concern wasn't the box office but what it did to his life

Highlights

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed another Deadpool film is "eventually" happening after previously expressing doubts about a fourth instalment.

The actor had said making Deadpool & Wolverine "swallowed my whole life" and questioned whether the character should headline again.

Reynolds now hopes to draw inspiration from lesser-known Deadpool comic storylines.

Ryan Reynolds has changed his stance on the future of Deadpool, confirming that another film featuring the Marvel anti-hero is in the works despite previously suggesting he was reluctant to return for another standalone outing.

The actor's latest comments mark a notable shift from his position after the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, when he openly questioned whether Wade Wilson should continue leading his own films following the demanding experience of making the blockbuster.

From reluctance to renewed plans

Speaking during a panel at Fanatics Fest, Reynolds told fans there would "eventually" be another Deadpool film.

He also hinted at the direction it could take, saying he wanted to explore "deep cuts" from the comics and pointing to stories by Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza and longtime writer Gerry Duggan as inspiration.

According to Deadline, the project is in the early stages of development at Marvel Studios, although no writer or director has been announced.

Why Reynolds once questioned another solo film

Reynolds struck a very different tone in late 2024 while reflecting on the making of Deadpool & Wolverine.

During an Actors on Actors conversation with Andrew Garfield, he explained why six years had passed between Deadpool 2 and the third film, saying the project had "swallowed my whole life" and pointing to the challenge of balancing production with family life.

He later suggested that Wade Wilson worked best as "fifth banana" in someone else's story rather than carrying another standalone film, adding that making a fourth solo outing risked feeling "iterative and redundant".

A record-breaking success

Despite Reynolds' reservations, Deadpool & Wolverine became a global box office success.

Released in July 2024, the film reunited Reynolds with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and earned around $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film in cinema history.

The commercial success has kept interest in the franchise high, even as Reynolds continued to describe Deadpool as a character better suited to ensemble stories.

What happens next for Wade Wilson?

Although Reynolds has confirmed another film is planned, he has not revealed whether Wade Wilson will once again lead the story or share the spotlight with other Marvel characters.

Earlier this year, he reiterated that Deadpool thrives in a group setting and also dismissed speculation that he would appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

For now, Reynolds has made one thing clear: after once believing another solo Deadpool film might not be the right move, he is once again preparing to bring the Merc with a Mouth back to the big screen.