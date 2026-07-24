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James Norton reveals why 'House of the Dragon' still relies on old-school filmmaking in the AI era

James Norton says House of the Dragon combines practical effects with CGI

James Norton reveals why 'House of the Dragon' still relies on old-school filmmaking in the AI era
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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • James Norton says House of the Dragon combines practical effects with CGI instead of relying on AI.
  • The actor revealed that physical dragon heads, puppeteers and handcrafted sets remain central to production.
  • He praised the scale and craftsmanship behind HBO's fantasy drama, calling it unlike anything he has worked on before.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape parts of the entertainment industry, House of the Dragon is taking a different approach behind the scenes. According to actor James Norton, the HBO fantasy series still depends heavily on traditional filmmaking techniques, with practical effects and skilled craftspeople playing a key role in bringing Westeros to life.

Norton, who plays Ormund Hightower in the Game of Thrones prequel, said much of what audiences see on screen begins with physical props and performers on set before computer-generated imagery completes the final scenes.

Dragons begin with puppeteers, not AI

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Norton explained that many viewers assume the dragons are created using artificial intelligence, but said the reality is very different.

He revealed that actors perform alongside crew members dressed in blue who operate life-sized dragon heads and wings using large rigs. These physical props allow the cast to interact with tangible objects during filming, while the dragons' bodies are added later through CGI.

Norton acknowledged that AI may have some role within the wider production process but stressed that the show's dragons are not generated using artificial intelligence.

Traditional craftsmanship remains at the heart of the series

Beyond the visual effects, Norton said House of the Dragon continues to invest in practical filmmaking on a large scale.

He highlighted the detailed studio builds, handcrafted costumes, armour and weapons, adding that the production even has a blacksmith working on set to create metal pieces used in the series.

For Norton, that commitment to traditional craft is what sets the production apart at a time when AI has become a growing topic across the film and television industry.

A production unlike anything he has experienced

The actor also reflected on joining one of television's biggest franchises, describing the scale of the series as overwhelming.

He said the show's global popularity and online following had introduced him to an entirely new level of public attention, while the size of the production itself exceeded anything he had previously experienced.

For Norton, the appeal of House of the Dragon extends beyond its dragons and visual spectacle. He believes the series demonstrates that, even in an era increasingly shaped by new technology, traditional filmmaking techniques and practical craftsmanship remain essential to creating fantasy on screen.

house of the dragonartificial intelligencefilm productionjames norton
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