Website Logo
  • Monday, August 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 434,756
Total Cases 32,449,306
Today's Fatalities 389
Today's Cases 25,072
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 434,756
Total Cases 32,449,306
Today's Fatalities 389
Today's Cases 25,072

Entertainment

Rajkumar Hirani completes script for his next starring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Successful filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who last helmed Sanju (2018), had been working on the script of his next directorial venture for quite some time now. And if fresh reports are to be believed, he has finally locked the final draft of the script.

The filmmaker has co-written the yet-to-be-titled film with well-known writer Kanika Dhillon whose credits include Kedarnath (2018), Manmarziyaan (2018), and Haseen Dillruba (2021).

Spilling more details, a trade source informs a publication, “Hirani and his writing partner, Kanika Dhillon, have finally locked the full-fledged screenplay of their film. They are happy with the outcome and are now all geared up to start the prep work of the film.”

The upcoming project stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The superstar is reportedly also teaming up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar for a multilingual film that will role in September. Hirani is also expected to begin casting for his film in the same month.

The filmmaker has reportedly collaborated with popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra to get a great ensemble cast for the project. As far as the basic storyline of the social dramedy is concerned, we hear it is set against the backdrop of immigration and the team plans to shoot a major part of the film in Canada.

Khan, who is presently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, plays a Punjabi man in the film. Buzz has it that Taapsee Pannu is leading the race to bag the female lead. The film is expected to begin production in 2022. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial
Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor: I have an exciting year to look forward to
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t get swayed by success or depressed by failures
Entertainment
Nimrat Kaur: The fact that we wake up alive with fresh air in our lungs…
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan resumes filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
HEADLINE STORY
Tom Cruise tucks into curry at Asha Bhosle’s restaurant
Entertainment
5-year-old British boy Jacob Smith plays the role of Kriti Sanon’s son in…
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi: I am the only actor who has had two releases in…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii to release on 10th September 2021
Entertainment
Exclusive! Shagun Pandey on Meet: You will watch the show with a smile…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Radhika Madan to star…
Entertainment
KGF – Chapter 2: Release date of Yash starrer announced
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Javid announces crackdown on over-charging COVID travel test firms
Police kill militant group commander and deputy in Indian Kashmir
Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third…
Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial
Vaani Kapoor: I have an exciting year to look forward…
Rajkumar Hirani completes script for his next starring Shah Rukh…