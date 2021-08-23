Rajkumar Hirani completes script for his next starring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Successful filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who last helmed Sanju (2018), had been working on the script of his next directorial venture for quite some time now. And if fresh reports are to be believed, he has finally locked the final draft of the script.

The filmmaker has co-written the yet-to-be-titled film with well-known writer Kanika Dhillon whose credits include Kedarnath (2018), Manmarziyaan (2018), and Haseen Dillruba (2021).

Spilling more details, a trade source informs a publication, “Hirani and his writing partner, Kanika Dhillon, have finally locked the full-fledged screenplay of their film. They are happy with the outcome and are now all geared up to start the prep work of the film.”

The upcoming project stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The superstar is reportedly also teaming up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar for a multilingual film that will role in September. Hirani is also expected to begin casting for his film in the same month.

The filmmaker has reportedly collaborated with popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra to get a great ensemble cast for the project. As far as the basic storyline of the social dramedy is concerned, we hear it is set against the backdrop of immigration and the team plans to shoot a major part of the film in Canada.

Khan, who is presently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, plays a Punjabi man in the film. Buzz has it that Taapsee Pannu is leading the race to bag the female lead. The film is expected to begin production in 2022. More details are expected to arrive soon.

