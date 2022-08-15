Website Logo
  Monday, August 15, 2022
Entertainment

RRR: Variety picks Jr NTR for Oscars’ Best Actor prediction; Ram Charan missing from list

Ever since landing on Netflix, the film has received appreciation from a number of celebrities from Hollywood and western media.

A scene from Jr NTR’s RRR (Photo: Jr NTR/ Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been more than four months since the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, but the epic period drama is still winning audiences’ hearts not just in India but all across the world.

The film reached a wider audience after it was released on Netflix weeks after its theatrical release. Ever since landing on the streaming media giant, a number of celebrities from Hollywood have heaped praise on the film. Now, Variety magazine has picked its lead actor Jr NTR among its 2023 Oscars predictions for Best Actor.

Jr NTR, who is one of the most sought after actors in Telugu cinema, essayed the role of a tribal man named Komaram Bheem in RRR. His character wages a war against the British to bring back a tribal girl who was forcefully taken away from the tribe. His role was loosely inspired by the revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem (1900 to 1940) who opposed British rule. The actor received a thunderous response for his explosive performance in the film.

Jr NTR is listed among the ‘Unranked’ possible contenders for the Oscars and his name is among many Hollywood stalwarts like Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, and Cassey Affleck on the list.

In addition to NTR, the film also starred another popular Tollywood actor Ram Charan in the lead role, but his name is missing from Variety’s list for the coveted award.

While Jr NTR and Ram Charan essayed lead roles in RRR, the high-profile film also featured important cameos from Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. It grossed over Rs 1,100 crore (£114.48 million) worldwide.

