  Tuesday, January 24, 2023
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ makes it to Oscars nominations in Best Original Song category

After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

A still from Naatu Naatu song

By: Mohnish Singh

Rejoice all ‘RRR’ fans! History has been created. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has made it to official Oscars nominations. The film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has officially entered the Oscars race in the ‘Best Original Song’ category.

After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

Earlier, ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the Golden Globes for the category ‘Best original Song’. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

The film also bagged the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ at the Critics Choice Award.
If ‘RRR’ wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

Talking about India’s performance at the Academy Awards so far, the first Oscars that was won by an Indian artist was for costume designing. Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscars in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film ‘Gandhi’.

In 2009, a British film set in India Slumdog Millionaire bagged 4 Oscars.

Music Maestro AR Rahman who gave the music to this film won the Oscars for ‘Best Original Song’ and ‘Best Original Score’.

Gulzar won the prestigious award for ‘Best Lyrics’ for the same film and Resul Pookutty got the Oscars in the ‘Best Sound Mixing’ category.

Coming back to ‘RRR’, the film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this ‘RRR’ mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

(ANI)

