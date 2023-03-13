Oscars 2023: Deepika to the RRR team, here’s what the South Asian celebrities wore

Indian actress Deepika Padukone attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

As the “champagne” carpet was rolled out, the 2023 Oscars saw the latest trends in fashion as showcased by A-list stars and celebrities.

India had a successful run at the awards, with SS Rajamouli’s movie, RRR, winning Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu,’ and The Elephant Whisperers taking home the award for Best Documentary Short Film.

Actress Deepika Padukone was a presenter at the event. She wore two of her ambassador brands, Louis Vuitton and Cartier. The actress wore a black off-shoulder velvet gown that featured a mermaid silhouette and matched it with velvet gloves. She accessorised the outfit with exquisite diamond jewelry, including a statement necklace from Cartier, with a pear-shaped yellow diamond in the centre.

To complete her look, Deepika opted for a centre-parted messy bun, winged eyeliner, a nude pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle nude eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base.

At the Vanity Fair after-party, she opted for a pink mini dress with short sleeves and a V-neckline that highlighted her décolletage. She paired the dress with black stockings and kept the black gloves from her Oscars outfit.

One standout feature of her after-party look was the black broad belt that she wore with the dress, creating a sophisticated silhouette.

The dress was designed by New York-based Naeem Khan, who was also tagged in Deepika’s Instagram post.

To complete her ensemble, she wore pointed black stilettos and accessorised with diamond earrings from Cartier. She opted for a messy bun, blue eyeliner, well-groomed eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lips.

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle she captioned them, “And then the after.”

For the Academy Awards, RRR actor Ram Charan was dressed in a bespoke three-piece ensemble by Shantanu & Nikhil, styled by Nikita Jaisinghani. The outfit included an asymmetrical kurta, straight-fitted pants, and a bandhgala jacket adorned with golden buttons.

The actor completed the look with a golden brooch, a trimmed beard, and a sleeked-back hairdo. His attire paid homage to his Indian roots and freedom fighters with a black bandhgala jacket featuring a badge of buttons.

His RRR co-star, Jr NTR, opted for a Gaurav Gupta outfit styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan. The bandhgala kurta featured a gold-embellished tiger motif on one shoulder and an angrakha-style neckline.

The actor paired it with matching pants and a rugged beard, completing the look with a pulled-back hairdo. Jr NTR’s bandhgala kurta featured a striking gold embellished tiger motif, paying homage to India’s national animal.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Ram Charan’s wife, also attended the event to support Team RRR’s nomination. She was clad in a stunning sustainable ivory silk saree, specially crafted by Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy, using handwoven silk spun from recycled scraps. To complete the look, she carried a handmade potli made from scraps that complemented her silk saree, and wore an intricately crafted Lilium neckpiece that apparently had been in the making for the past four years.

The exquisite Lilium piece was part of a collection of life-size flowers designed by avant-garde Mumbai-based jewellery designer Bina Goenka, and was skillfully made using the highest quality natural gemstones, including pearls and approximately 400 carats of high-quality gems.

SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, donned his signature look of a kurta and dhoti at the Oscars, standing out from the crowd of formal suits and tuxedos.

For the prestigious event, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the Naatu Naatu singers, were dressed in traditional kurta-pyjama sets. They captivated the audience with a live performance of their song.

Kartiki Gonzalves and Guneet Monga, from The Elephant Whisperers, also added an ethnic touch of glamour at the ceremony. Kartiki chose to wear a vibrant gown with a sheer overlay by Rahul Mishra, while Guneet opted for a traditional Benarasi saree.

Comedian Lilly Singh turned heads with her pink trouser suit, featuring a trench coat layered on top of a silky pink top and flared bottoms at the Oscars.

British Asian star Riz Ahmed sported Prada’s latest oversized collar shirt, fresh off the 2023 catwalk and Malala Yousafzai arrived in style, donning a silver floor-length gown by Ralph Lauren that featured a head covering and a neatly ruched side waist.

Mindy Kaling chose a stunning laser-cut white dress by Vera Wang, featuring detached sleeves.

And David Byrne, along with Mala Gaonkar, stood out from the tuxedo-clad crowd with a tailored Nehru collar suit.

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley looked lovely with her bold and striking sequinned dress, which featured shimmering fabric, two decorative bows, and a daring thigh-high slit. Her stunning aquamarine gown was designed by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci, from the fashion label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The British-American designer was appointed as the brand’s creative director in 2022 and is renowned for his subversive and gender-fluid styling.

Prior to the awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning at the South Asian Excellence Awards for the Oscars , donning an all-white lehenga designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The outfit consisted of a two-piece set featuring a sheer corset, an embellished and body-hugging maxi-skirt, and an Ostrich feather coat.

According to the site high heel confidential, Mindy also graced the South Asian Excellence event on Thursday (09) evening, dressed in a sari designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez attended the pre-Oscars get-together, representing the cast and crew of Tell It Like A Woman in a glamorous purple saree followed by a midnight blue trouser suit.