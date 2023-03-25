Website Logo
  Saturday, March 25, 2023
Team RRR celebrates one year of the film’s release

RRR‘s power-packed song “Naatu Naatu” won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’ beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Photo credit: RRRMovie/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR has completed one year today since its release. Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film hit the marquee on March 25, 2022. From the theatres to the stage of the 95th Academy Awards, RRR has made India proud on the global stage scripting history after bagging the Oscar for Best Original Score.

To mark this occasion, the Instagram handle of the film RRR, shared a post. “It’s been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout,” read the caption.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharaman Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over £120 million worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.

RRR‘s power-packed song “Naatu Naatu” won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’ beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, “Naatu Naatu” won the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the ‘best foreign language film’.

