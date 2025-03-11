Skip to content
SS Rajamouli tightens security on the sets of film with Mahesh Babu after video leak

SSMB 29 is shaping up to be another landmark film in SS Rajamouli’s illustrious career

SS Rajamouli Enhances Set Security After Mahesh Babu Video Leak

The production team has implemented a three-layer security arrangement to safeguard the remaining schedule

Getty images- Instagram/ urstrulymahesh
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
SS Rajamouli, the visionary director behind global blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, is once again making waves with his next ambitious project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, this jungle adventure has become one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. However, the journey to bring this cinematic spectacle to life has been anything but smooth, as the production grapples with leaks and heightened security measures to protect its secrets.

The buzz around SSMB 29

Since its announcement, SSMB 29 has been the talk of the town. The film marks the first collaboration between Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, two powerhouses of Indian cinema. While details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, rumours suggest it is a high-octane jungle adventure with globetrotting elements. The film’s story is penned by Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, who is renowned for crafting epic narratives like Baahubali and RRR.

Adding to the excitement, there are whispers that Priyanka Chopra might join the cast as the female lead, though this has yet to be officially confirmed. If true, this would mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a hiatus, further elevating the film’s global appeal.

The leaks that shook the production

Despite the team’s best efforts to maintain secrecy, SSMB 29 has faced multiple leaks, causing significant concern. The first breach occurred when photos of Mahesh Babu and Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran at Hyderabad airport surfaced online. While Prithviraj’s involvement had not been officially announced, his mother accidentally revealed his participation in an interview. A PRO later confirmed that Prithviraj is indeed part of the project, playing a pivotal role.

The second leak came from OTV, which shared footage of a massive set being constructed on Talamali Hilltop in Semiliguda, Koraput, Odisha. The video showcased an expansive open space being prepared for the shoot, complete with intricate details that hinted at the film’s grand scale. Fans were quick to dissect the footage, speculating about the film’s themes and settings.

However, the most alarming leak was a video clip featuring Mahesh Babu shooting for a scene. This footage reportedly revealed a crucial plot detail, prompting the team to take immediate action. Such leaks not only spoil the element of surprise but also risk diluting the impact of the film’s carefully crafted narrative.

Heightened security measures

In response to the leaks, the production team has implemented a three-layer security arrangement to safeguard the remaining schedule. The team is reportedly considering legal action against those responsible for the leaks. This move underscores the importance of maintaining confidentiality in an era where social media can amplify even the smallest breach.

Rajamouli’s vision and legacy

SS Rajamouli is no stranger to grand, ambitious projects. His previous films, Baahubali and RRR, not only shattered box office records but also garnered international acclaim. RRR, in particular, made history by winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song, cementing Rajamouli’s reputation as a global filmmaker.

With SSMB 29, Rajamouli aims to push the boundaries of Indian cinema once again. The film is expected to be a visual spectacle, blending cutting-edge technology with Rajamouli’s signature storytelling. Mahesh Babu, known for his charismatic screen presence, is reportedly undergoing a physical transformation for his role, adding to the film’s allure.

Fan anticipation and expectations

The leaks, while concerning, have only heightened fan anticipation. Social media is abuzz with theories and discussions about the film’s plot, cast, and scale. Fans of both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are eagerly awaiting official updates, though the team has remained tight-lipped.

The film officially began with a closed-door puja ceremony in January, followed by an initial schedule in Hyderabad. The team then moved to Odisha for the next leg of shooting. Unlike Rajamouli’s previous films, which often had behind-the-scenes glimpses shared with fans, SSMB 29 has been kept under strict wraps, reflecting the director’s commitment to preserving the film’s surprises.

