Police officers bitten, spat at as anti-migrant protests grip Thetford

Highlights

Three nights of disorder in Thetford, Norfolk, since Tuesday (4)

Two officers hospitalised — one bitten, one struck by a rock; a third spat at

Four arrests; 68-year-old man charged with possessing a wooden bat

Asylum seekers evacuated from targeted properties

NORFOLK POLICE on Friday (7) said that its officers have been tackling violence, including being bitten and spat at by protesters, over three nights of disorder at a town in eastern England.

Norfolk Constabulary condemned the violence at Thetford, where protesters targeted properties believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Four people have been arrested, and a 68-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a wooden bat, since the protests turned violent on Tuesday (4) night.

"As police intervened, members of the group became physically aggressive towards officers – two were taken to hospital after a male officer was struck with a rock and a female officer was seriously bitten, breaking the skin. A third officer was also spat at," Norfolk Police said.

Windows were smashed and fences broken as protesters attempted to break into residential properties.

Asylum seekers were forced to flee some of these properties amid the disorder, which entered its third consecutive night on Thursday (6).

"We will always facilitate and support the right to peaceful protest, and we recognise that people may hold strong views and feelings about issues. However, no matter how strongly those views are held, there is no place for violence, intimidation or criminal behaviour," said assistant chief constable Julie Dean, who is overseeing the police response for Norfolk Constabulary.

"Our role is to keep people safe. We have a duty to protect everyone in our communities, maintain public order and prevent harm. We will not stand by and allow violence to take place, whether that is directed towards members of the public, local residents or police officers carrying out their duties.

"Where criminal offences are committed, we will take robust action. Our focus remains on maintaining public safety and ensuring people can go about their lives without fear of violence or disorder," she said.

Her officers made arrests for offences including public order, harassment and possession of an offensive weapon, with some still in custody while others have been released on bail.

Police get more power

Extra policing measures were in place until Friday, giving officers the power to order anyone committing anti-social behaviour, or likely to do so, to leave the area. According to Norfolk Police, several asylum seekers had to be escorted from homes as a result of the unrest this week.

Terry Jermy MP UK Parliament

"The ugly scenes in Thetford over the past few days have been difficult to watch and are deeply concerning," said Terry Jermy, the Labour MP for South West Norfolk.

"People have been pulled from their homes – a place of safety – and forcibly removed, with reports of members of the public breaking into homes, taking property and smashing windows.

"This would have been utterly terrifying for the people in these properties and also very worrying for neighbouring residents," he said.

Many local residents from a range of backgrounds had been in touch with his office over fears for their safety since the anti-migrant protests, the MP said.

"I do not know the immigration status of the people placed in these properties or their legal status, but I know they are human beings that must be afforded the same rights that we all expect in this country. Whatever our own individual views on immigration – mob rule and vigilantism is not acceptable," he said.

He had previously called on the Home Office to end "secrecy and confusion" around plans to house more asylum seekers in former military barracks, including at RAF Barnham near Thetford.

"I have made clear my strong objections to the use of MOD Barnham to accommodate asylum seekers and have been working hard to stop this proposal... I am concerned that these latest incidents weaken our legitimate concerns about the Home Office's proposals and further divert local police resources away from dealing with other local policing priorities," his statement added on Thursday.

Housing asylum seekers in British taxpayer-funded accommodation is among the factors intensifying the country's political divide over immigration.

Home Office officials condemned the violence and cautioned anyone taking part in criminal activity of the "full force of the law."

"The right to protest is fundamental to our democracy and the concerns of communities are central to our immigration reforms," a spokesperson said.

Government figures show the population of asylum seekers in hotels has fallen by 35 per cent in the last year, with associated costs declining since Labour took office after the July 2024 general election. Anti-immigration party Reform UK has demanded stricter measures, while the Opposition Conservatives are pledging to ban all foreign nationals from accessing the country's social housing sector.

(PTI)