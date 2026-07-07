Was the online backlash manufactured? Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha's' £5.4 million haul is raising questions

Highlights

Alpha has continued to perform steadily despite weeks of online trolling and criticism aimed at Alia Bhatt.

The Yash Raj Films spy thriller earned about £342,000 on Monday, taking its worldwide total to more than £5.4 million in four days.

Social media debate over Bhatt's casting, action credentials and nepotism has contrasted with the film's performance in cinemas.

Long before Alpha reached cinemas, Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of an intense social media debate. From being labelled "miscast" as an action star to renewed accusations of nepotism, the actor faced weeks of criticism as the Yash Raj Films spy thriller prepared for release. Yet, despite the online noise, audiences appear to be making up their own minds.

The film has cleared an important weekday test, collecting around £342,000 on Monday and taking its worldwide earnings beyond £5.4 million within its first four days. The figures suggest the online discourse has not prevented cinema-goers from turning up for the franchise's first female-led instalment.

Trolling shifted the focus from the film to Alia

Much of the conversation surrounding Alpha centred on Bhatt herself rather than the film. Social media users questioned whether she was the right choice to lead a spy thriller, with many calling her "miscast" for an action role. Others revived the long-running nepotism debate, arguing that Yash Raj Films had once again backed an established star from a film family instead of giving the opportunity to an outsider. These were opinions widely shared online rather than verified claims.

The discussion became so prominent that filmmaker Vikram Bhatt publicly defended the actor, questioning why she was being targeted and suggesting some of the online negativity could have been artificially amplified. His comments reflected his personal views, and claims of coordinated trolling have not been independently verified.

Box office tells a different story

While social media remained divided, Alpha has maintained momentum in cinemas. The spy thriller has continued to attract audiences after its opening weekend, indicating that online criticism has not translated into a significant slowdown at the ticket window.

The film's performance has also reignited discussion over the growing gap between online sentiment and commercial success, with Alpha emerging as one of the latest examples of a release outperforming its digital narrative.

The real verdict will come from audiences

The weeks ahead will determine whether Alpha has the staying power to become a major theatrical success. For now, however, the film has demonstrated that social media debates over casting, nepotism and online trolling do not always reflect how audiences respond once a film reaches cinemas.