UK backs Afghan women's cricket at south Asia sports reception

The UK Government reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of women and girls across South Asia during the Women and Girls South Asia Diplomatic Reception, hosted by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the historic Durbar Court, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London.

Held in partnership with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) alongside the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup, the reception brought together senior UK ministers, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, diplomats, academics, sporting figures and community leaders to celebrate the achievements, leadership and aspirations of women and girls across South Asia.

Among the distinguished guests was Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, alongside representatives from the diplomatic, policy and sporting communities.

Delivering the keynote address, Yvette Cooper MP described the Afghan Women's Refugee Cricket Team as a powerful symbol of courage, resilience and hope. She praised the team's determination to continue pursuing their sporting dreams despite immense adversity, saying their journey demonstrated how sport could become a force for dignity, empowerment and freedom.

The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP Mahesh Liloriya

Condemning the Taliban's continued suppression of the rights of women and girls, Cooper reaffirmed the UK's unwavering support for Afghan women and called on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to formally recognise and support the Afghan Women's Cricket Team. She stressed that advancing the rights of women and girls remains a central pillar of UK foreign policy and highlighted Britain's ongoing programmes across South Asia, including support for women's economic empowerment, girls' education, healthcare and humanitarian initiatives in countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

She emphasised that empowering women is not only a matter of equality and human rights but is also fundamental to economic prosperity, social stability and long-term global security, urging governments and institutions to work collectively to remove barriers preventing women and girls from reaching their full potential.

A highlight of the evening was an engaging panel discussion, moderated by Seema Malhotra MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Minister for Equalities. The discussion explored the transformative role of sport in promoting confidence, leadership and inclusion for women and girls across South Asia.

Seema Malhotra MP (left) moderating the panel discussion Mahesh Liloriya

Speaking on behalf of the Afghan Women's Refugee Cricket Team, Firooza Amiri shared a deeply moving account of the challenges faced by women athletes in Afghanistan. She said cricket had provided her and her teammates with hope, a safe space and a global platform to speak for Afghan women and girls who have been denied education, freedom and the right to participate in sport. Describing her team as living proof of what women can achieve when given equal opportunities, she urged the international community to continue standing with Afghan women.

Fellow panellists highlighted that social attitudes, limited access and the absence of safe and inclusive environments remain significant barriers to participation. They called for greater investment in grassroots programmes, schools and community sport to inspire the next generation of women leaders.

World Cup banner Mahesh Liloriya

The reception also celebrated the remarkable achievements of the Afghan Women's Refugee Cricket Team and featured the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Trophy, displayed courtesy of the England and Wales Cricket Board, symbolising the power of sport to unite communities and inspire positive social change.