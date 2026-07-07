Arthur Fery stuns Dimitrov to make Wimbledon history

Fery beat Grigor Dimitrov in five thrilling sets.

First British wild card to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Faces Flavio Cobolli for a place in the semi-finals.

Britain's Arthur Fery extended his fairytale run at Wimbledon with a dramatic five-set win against Grigor Dimitrov that made him the first British wild card to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open era.

Fery produced a defiant display on his Centre Court debut, beating Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/7) in a last-16 classic lasting three hours and 55 minutes.

The world number 114 is the lowest-ranked player to reach the men's singles quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since 2021.

In his first Grand Slam last-eight appearance, Fery will face Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli for a place in the semi-finals.

Fery is the last Briton left in the men's and women's singles this year after a run that borders on the unbelievable.

He had never been past the second round of a Grand Slam in his four other appearances at the majors.

"I've no words right now. It's incredibly tough to put words to what I just felt on a tennis court," Fery said.

"First time on this court, five sets against an absolute legend of the game. I grew up five minutes from here, coming to watch matches on this court. It's unbelievable."

Since the Open era began in the 1960s, only five British men had reached the Wimbledon singles quarter-finals.

He joins Andy Murray, Tim Henman, Cameron Norrie, Roger Taylor and Greg Rusedski on that list.

Norrie was the last British man in the quarter-finals, losing to Carlos Alcaraz last year.

'Keep fighting'

France-born Fery's wealthy father Loic is the president of Ligue 1 football club Lorient, while his mother Olivia enjoyed a distinguished tennis career, winning two singles titles and playing at the French Open.

The 23-year-old moved from France to London as a young child and went to school in the Wimbledon area.

Fery needed a wild card to enter Wimbledon after losing in French Open qualifying and the second round at the Australian Open.

But he has captivated fans at Wimbledon with his courageous victories, beating Zizou Bergs in five sets in a third-round marathon that ranks as the longest match of the tournament this year.

Fery also came from a set down to win in the opening two rounds, so he was never likely to panic when former world number three Dimitrov moved two sets to one ahead and broke in the fourth set.

Faced with potential elimination in only his 10th Grand Slam match, Fery was unfazed by Dimitrov's vast experience and an energy-sapping heatwave as he battled back to the delight of the raucous Centre Court crowd, including Roger Federer in the royal box.

In the first ever singles match-up between two wild cards in the last 16 or later at a Grand Slam, Fery's unpredictable journey reached new heights in the most remarkable fashion.

"A week ago, I would have been happy to win a few matches here. Now being in the quarters is a dream," Fery said.

"Just trying to keep fighting and have a good attitude with my back against the wall. It paid off today."

No wonder the famous grass verge where fans gather to watch matches on a big screen at the All England Club has already been dubbed 'Arthur's Seat' after previously being known as Henman Hill and Murray Mount.

(AFP)