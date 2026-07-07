Mortgage rates fall as housing market enters summer slowdown

Mortgage rates have dropped to 6.43 per cent from 6.75 per cent.

Lower rates are helping ease monthly repayments for buyers.

Summer slowdown is reducing activity across the housing market.

Falling mortgage rates are providing a small boost for home buyers in Denver, Colorado, even as the local housing market enters its usual summer slowdown. While affordability remains a challenge, lower borrowing costs are helping some buyers reduce their monthly repayments and encouraging more activity in the market.

According to reports, mortgage rates fell to 6.43 per cent last week from 6.75 per cent a few months earlier. For buyers taking out a £368,000 (about $500,000) 30-year mortgage, the drop translates into savings of just over £74 (about $100) a month on principal and interest payments.

Small savings, bigger opportunities

Property experts say even a modest fall in mortgage rates can make a difference, particularly for first-time buyers who are already stretching their budgets.

Lane Lyon, managing broker and realtor at Coldwell Banker, reportedly said any movement in mortgage rates in the right direction is positive for buyers. He added that many buyers are now asking sellers to contribute towards closing costs, allowing them to reduce their borrowing costs even further.

Lyon also reportedly encouraged first-time buyers to explore down payment assistance schemes and other home buyer support programmes instead of waiting for mortgage rates to fall significantly.

He noted that adjustable-rate mortgages, particularly five- and seven-year options, are becoming more popular as buyers look to secure lower initial repayments with the expectation of refinancing later if interest rates decline further.

Seasonal lull sets the pace

The housing market is also entering its traditional summer lull, when holidays and school breaks typically slow buying and selling activity.

Even so, some buyers are still aiming to complete purchases before the new school year begins, keeping a degree of momentum in the market.

For sellers, Lyon reportedly advised carefully weighing any offer against the cost of holding on to a property for longer. While market activity has eased, he said transactions are continuing, although at a slower pace, as quoted in a news report.