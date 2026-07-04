Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Wimbledon says no to big screens but fans still watch the FIFA World Cup

Players have also been discussing the World Cup behind the scenes

Wimbledon says no to big screens but fans still watch the FIFA World Cup

Wimbledon has refused to show matches on big screens or alter its schedule

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Fans followed England's World Cup win on their phones during Wimbledon matches
  • Organisers say the football has not affected the tournament atmosphere
  • Players have also been discussing the World Cup behind the scenes
  • Wimbledon has refused to show matches on big screens or alter its schedule

Wimbledon organisers were clear: there would be no broadcasting of World Cup matches on the tennis site's screens. Yet the football is everywhere, from fans' phones to player press conferences.

When Harry Kane equalised for England with 15 minutes left against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, a huge roar followed by applause emanated from Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

"I thought it was for us," joked Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, who defeated French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in their second-round match.

Many spectators had their phones in their laps, switching their attention between grass-court tennis in southwest London and England's nerve-jangling win 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometres) away in Atlanta.

Wimbledon began on June 29 and finishes on July 12, running smack bang in the middle of the month-long World Cup taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

On Wimbledon's first day, chief executive Sally Bolton said no football would be shown there, neither on the giant screens on the outdoor hill where fans gather to watch the tennis action, nor in the players area.

"Clearly if people have got their phones then we're not going to prevent people from watching the football," she explained.

But isn't it frustrating for organisers of the prestigious Grand Slam to see spectators with their eyes glued to their phones?

"I think there's some things you can control and some things you can't control, and sometimes it creates some nice, light-hearted moments around people," tournament director Jamie Baker told reporters Friday.

"We don't think it affects the atmosphere around the grounds at all," he added.

Chat among players

Other, albeit arguably lesser sporting events, have adjusted their schedules to avoid clashing with World Cup matches.

A T20 cricket match between Derbyshire Falcons and Lancashire Lightning was pushed back so it would start after the England v DR Congo match had finished.

Wimbledon organisers appear unlikely to consider similar action, despite some pressure.

"My phone is on fire with players' requests for can I do this," Baker said with a smile during his press conference, adding the requests were not just related to the World Cup.

"The most important consideration is always from a competition's perspective" including ensuring that "players get the same amount of rest between rounds," he added.

The football is also a major topic of discussion between the players.

Spaniard Rafael Jodar, ranked 26th in the world, told media he liked to talk about the World Cup with other players who are fans of the beautiful game.

But he avoids the sensitive subject with Italians, whose team failed to qualify for the third consecutive World Cup.

"I was talking to Matteo Berrettini the other day, we were practising together, and yeah, he didn't want to talk about it," Jodar said with a laugh.

He said he was trying to watch "some" of the matches, "especially" those that are not on too late.

England vs. Mexico in the last 16 shouldn't disrupt the tennis much, given it is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 am UK time (0000 GMT) on Monday.

The government has granted pubs special permission to stay open until 5:00 AM.

"Maybe a few tired people, I think that's to be expected," Baker answered when asked whether he was concerned staff may turn up hung over.

(AFP)

world cup 2026footballtenniswimbledon 2026
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

harry-brook-england
Featured

Brook says Test captaincy would be 'a great honour' after Stokes exit

england-world-cup
Featured

FIFA World Cup: England chase top spot as group stages wrap up

jack-draper-tennis
Tennis

Draper makes winning return ahead of Wimbledon after injury setback

Rumesh-Pathirage-javelin
Athletics

Rumesh Pathirage wins again in Doha, Chopra finishes fourth

More For You

Djokovic and Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round, keeping their title hopes alive

Getty Images

Djokovic makes history, Sinner cruises as Wimbledon title race gathers pace

  • Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer's men's record of 105 Wimbledon singles match wins.
  • Defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced comfortably to the last 16 with a straight-sets victory over Jenson Brooksby.
  • Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka set up a blockbuster fourth-round clash.

Novak Djokovic earned another slice of Wimbledon history as the seven-time winner advanced to the fourth round, while defending champion Jannik Sinner powered past Jenson Brooksby on Friday.

Djokovic beat French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) on Centre Court to equal Roger Federer's men's singles record for most match wins at Wimbledon.

Keep ReadingShow less