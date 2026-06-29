Canada seal first World Cup last-16 spot with late winner against South Africa

CANADA booked their place in the World Cup last 16 for the first time after Stephen Eustaquio scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win over South Africa on Sunday.

With both teams playing in the knockout stage for the first time, the match looked set for extra time before Eustaquio struck from just outside the penalty area to send Canada through.

Canada, playing in Los Angeles despite being co-hosts after failing to top their group, will face the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston on July 4. South Africa's World Cup campaign ended with the defeat.

"We felt like we could wear them down over time, and it took 92 minutes, but we got there," said Canada coach Jesse Marsch.

The manager said his team could have "made life a little easier on ourselves" by converting multiple good chances earlier in the game.

"But obviously the timing of the goal means that the win is incredibly dramatic, and I think the effect that it will have in Canada and the inspiring of people will be immense," he added.

Before the match, Marsch had spoken about the "X-factor" of Canada's Alphonso Davies, who was available again after recovering from a hamstring injury.

However, the Bayern Munich wing-back, who had not played at the World Cup before this match, was not included in the starting line-up.

Canada made a positive start and created several chances against South Africa's defensive setup.

In the 22nd minute, Eustaquio delivered a free-kick to Derek Cornelius, who was left unmarked on the six-yard line, but the defender mistimed his header.

South Africa threatened on the counter-attack, while Canada came close just before half-time.

Moise Bombito's header from a corner was cleared off the line before Tajon Buchanan's follow-up effort was blocked by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Shortly afterwards, Khuliso Mudau crashed into Richie Laryea, but Canada's appeals for a penalty were rejected.

The decision upset Canadian supporters, whose frustration continued after the break as South Africa kept possession deep in their own half while time ran down.

Just after the hour mark, Canada threatened again.

Substitute Niko Sigur played a through ball to Tani Oluwaseyi, whose effort was saved by Williams. The rebound looped towards Jonathan David, but defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi got there first to make the clearance.

Davies returns

Davies came on in the 75th minute to loud cheers and quickly influenced the game.

From the left, he found Jonathan David, who passed to fellow striker Promise David, but the shot went wide.

Soon afterwards, Davies again picked out Jonathan David, whose effort from a tight angle was saved by Williams.

Canada finally found the breakthrough in the second minute of stoppage time.

Jacob Shaffelburg ran down the right before sending in a cross that was headed clear to Eustaquio.

The Porto midfielder, who is on loan at Los Angeles FC, brought the ball down on his chest before firing a first-time shot into the bottom-left corner.

Canada's substitutes rushed onto the pitch as the stadium celebrated the win.

"It's a shame we couldn't do it in Vancouver, in front of our fans," said Marsch.

"But nonetheless, I think you saw the character of the team, the quality of the team, the mentality of the team, the togetherness of the team."

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said his team "can be fairly satisfied with what we did" after reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

"Okay, we are disappointed, we wanted to win, but it would have really been a little miracle if we should have been in the third round," he said.