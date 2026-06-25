FIFA World Cup: Brazil reach last 32 as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia make history

BRAZIL moved into the World Cup last 32 on Wednesday after beating Scotland 3-0, while South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina all reached the knockout rounds for the first time.

The five-time champions finished top of Group C on goal difference ahead of Morocco, who also went through after a 4-2 win over Haiti in Atlanta.

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to finish second in Group A and set up a last-32 meeting with Canada, who also advanced in second place from Group B.

Brazil’s win at the Hard Rock Stadium left Scotland close to elimination after a poor defensive display. Vinicius Junior scored twice for Brazil, taking advantage of a mistake by Scott McKenna to put his side ahead in the seventh minute.

The Real Madrid forward added Brazil’s second in first-half stoppage time before Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha made it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

Brazil’s victory also saw coach Carlo Ancelotti hand Neymar his first appearance of the tournament, with the Selecao’s all-time leading scorer coming on as a second-half substitute.

"We played as a collective and that's a good thing," a satisfied Ancelotti said afterwards. "There are many positive things, such as Neymar's appearance, which can help us."

South Africa shock

The biggest surprise of the day came in Monterrey, where South Africa — who opened the tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico — beat South Korea 1-0 to advance.

Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal settled a tight contest as South Africa progressed after going out in the first round in their previous three World Cup appearances.

"It's very difficult to explain how it feels — it's a fantastic experience," South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.

"We scored and then it was 20 minutes of heart beating and hoping the game should be finished as soon as possible."

South Africa will face World Cup co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday in the opening game of the knockout rounds.

Canada reached the second round for the first time despite a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in Vancouver earlier on Wednesday.

The Canadians finished second in Group B on goal difference ahead of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who beat Qatar 3-1.

Bosnia were celebrating later on Wednesday when FIFA confirmed they had qualified as one of the best of the eight third-placed teams, with four points enough to send them into the knockout stages for the first time.

In the day's other game, Mexico — who had already secured top spot in Group A with two wins from two — completed the first round with a 100 per cent record after beating the Czech Republic 3-0 at the Estadio Azteca.

Mexico will now play their last-32 match at the same stadium on June 30, while the Czechs go home after finishing bottom of the group.

Mateo Chavez put Mexico ahead in the 55th minute and Julian Quinones made it 2-0 six minutes later after taking advantage of confusion in the Czech defence.

Alvaro Fidalgo wrapped up the win four minutes into added time.

Mexico also brought on goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as a second-half substitute, allowing the veteran to appear in a sixth World Cup finals at the age of 40.