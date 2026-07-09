Chinese premium brand Denza enters UK SUV market with Defender rival

Denza's Bao 5 will go on sale in the UK from £69,500 later this year.

The plug-in hybrid SUV offers up to 56 miles of electric-only driving and a combined range of 537 miles.

The model enters one of Britain's most competitive premium SUV segments, led by the Land Rover Defender.

Chinese carmaker Denza has unveiled the Bao 5, its first SUV developed for the European market, setting its sights on one of the UK's most competitive premium vehicle segments. Backed by BYD, the brand is positioning the new plug-in hybrid as an alternative to established models such as the Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, Ineos Grenadier, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The Denza Bao 5 is expected to arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year, with prices starting at £69,500 for the Elegance model and rising to £78,880 for the Ultimate version. Orders are due to open in the coming weeks.

A new challenger enters the premium SUV race

Measuring around five metres in length, the Bao 5 combines traditional off-road engineering with an electrified drivetrain. Every version uses the same plug-in hybrid system, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors to deliver a combined 536bhp and 760Nm of torque.

Despite weighing almost three tonnes, the SUV accelerates from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds in the Elegance version, while the Ultimate completes the sprint in five seconds. The top speed is 112mph.

The vehicle's 31.8kWh Blade battery, developed by BYD, provides an official electric-only driving range of up to 56 miles under WLTP testing. With both a full battery and fuel tank, Denza claims the SUV can travel up to 537 miles before refuelling.

The battery supports 100kW DC fast charging, allowing a charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in around 16 minutes, while an 11kW AC charger replenishes the battery from 15 per cent to full in just over three hours.

Denza says the Bao 5 has been designed for demanding driving conditions. It features a ladder-frame chassis, electronic locking differentials, 16 selectable driving modes, double-wishbone suspension and advanced torque management intended to improve off-road capability. The Ultimate version also adds an intelligent hydraulic suspension system that increases ground clearance to 310mm.

Luxury and technology take centre stage

Inside, the Bao 5 focuses heavily on technology and comfort. The cabin features multiple digital displays, including a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, a passenger display and a head-up display. Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store are built into the infotainment system.

Other equipment includes an 18-speaker Devialet sound system, heated and ventilated massage seats, wireless phone charging, a panoramic roof, four USB ports and a refrigerated centre console capable of cooling drinks or warming food.

The Ultimate model adds Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated rear seats, an additional wireless charger and a digital rear-view mirror.

Denza says the UK represents more than half of Europe's market for rugged, box-shaped SUVs, making it a key launch market for the Bao 5.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, reportedly said European buyers continue to favour premium SUVs, adding that the Bao 5 aims to combine off-road performance with modern technology and everyday comfort.

The Bao 5 is scheduled to reach customers during the final quarter of 2026, marking Denza's latest push to expand its presence in the European automotive market.