Rajinikanth’s 170th film ‘Vettaiyan’ to release on October 10 in four languages

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film will see Rajinikanth as a police officer and is produced by Lyca Productions

Rajinikanth (Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

THE highly anticipated film Vettaiyan, starring Indian actor Rajinikanth, is set to release on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, the makers announced on Monday (19).

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for Jai Bhim, and produced by Lyca Productions, the film is touted as an entertainer with a message and marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film, where he takes on the role of a police officer.

Lyca Productions confirmed the release date on their official X page, stating, “Target locked: ‘VETTAIYAN’ is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop!”

The film is poised to face box office competition with Suriya’s Kanguva and Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, releasing on October 10 and 11, respectively.

Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will be seen in Coolie, set for a 2025 release. (PTI)