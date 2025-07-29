Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' aims for £94 million box office as Tamil cinema eyes pan-India breakthrough

Highlights:

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, releases on 14 August.

The film features a pan-India cast including Aamir Khan (cameo), Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan.

Faces direct box office competition from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Hopes are high for Coolie to become the first true Tamil pan-India box office blockbuster.

With Telugu films consistently ruling the pan-India box office, Tamil cinema has been playing catch-up. After Indian 2 underperformed despite its high-profile cast, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is now under pressure to prove that Kollywood can also capture the all-India audience. Scheduled for release on 14 August, the film is being viewed as a crucial test case for Tamil cinema’s expansion beyond the South.

Can Coolie finally deliver a true Tamil pan-India blockbuster?

In the past few years, pan-India success has largely been dominated by Telugu films like RRR, Pushpa, and Salaar. Tamil films, despite their talent and production scale, have struggled to cross regional barriers. Coolie is trying to change that with intent, strategy, and the ultimate trump card: Superstar Rajinikanth.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his gritty action universe, Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures on a big budget. The title itself carries weight in Hindi-speaking regions, reminiscent of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1983 film Coolie. That familiarity might even offer a psychological hook for northern audiences.

What gives Coolie its pan-India edge?

Coolie is stacked with a high-profile, multilingual cast. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features Shruti Haasan, Kannada star Upendra, and Telugu veteran Nagarjuna, actors familiar to audiences across states. But the big surprise is Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who reportedly appears in a cameo role. His presence alone could significantly boost Coolie’s visibility in Hindi belts.

Music by Anirudh Ravichander is already generating buzz online, especially with the teaser theme going viral among fans. Lokesh Kanagaraj, meanwhile, has steadily built a national fanbase with Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, but this is his first project mounted and marketed as a true pan-India film.

What could hold Coolie back at the box office?

The biggest challenge is timing. Coolie is set to clash with War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., another highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film. Both movies target the Independence Day weekend, one of the most lucrative release windows in India. If War 2 delivers on action and star power, Coolie could get sidelined in the Hindi market.

Moreover, Indian 2 serves as a cautionary tale. Despite Kamal Haasan’s return and a top-tier crew, the film faltered due to uneven writing and outdated treatment. Coolie will need to ensure that its content matches its marketing. Not just mass moments, but narrative grip across languages.

Why Coolie matters for Kollywood’s future

If Coolie succeeds beyond the southern states, it could reset industry equations. Tamil cinema has historically led innovation in storytelling and craft but has lagged behind Telugu cinema in market strategy. A well-received Coolie can encourage more Tamil filmmakers to think national, cast wider, and promote harder.





It’s not just about numbers, but about narrative control. Can Tamil cinema reclaim its identity on the pan-India map? Coolie could be the first step. Or, if it misfires, yet another reminder that star power alone is no longer enough.