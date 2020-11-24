Kajol confirms Tribhanga likely to premiere in January 2021

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) alongside Ajay Devgn, next stars in Tribhanga. The film revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, who belong to different generations. After facing some delay in its release, Tribhanga is set to premiere directly on a streaming media giant in the month of January next year.

Also starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in significant roles, the film will most likely be streaming in January 2021 on Netflix, Kajol has confirmed. The multiple awards-winning actress spilled the beans during an Instagram live session with fans, where she said, “My next film Tribhanga is coming out, hopefully, in January. It is a really interesting story about three women. I had a great time doing the film.”

Tribhanga marks the directorial debut of well-known actress Renuka Shahane. The much-talked-about film has been produced by Ajay Devgn under his production house Ajay Devgn Ffilms in collaboration with Banijay Group Asia and Alchemy Productions.







The synopsis of the upcoming movie reads: “Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film – Nayan, Anu, and Masha.”

Renuka Shahane, who is directing Tribhanga, had earlier said in a statement: “This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day. We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates from the world of entertainment.











