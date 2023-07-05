Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Netflix film ‘Do Patti’

The upcoming movie marks the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and actress Kriti Sanon.

Sonika Shergill, vice president of content for Netflix India, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Kanika Dhillon

By: Mohnish Singh

Almost eight years after they worked together in Dilwale, Kajol and Kriti Sanon are reuniting for the Netflix film Do Patti, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The upcoming movie marks the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and Sanon under their newly-launched banners, Kathha Pictures, and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively.

Dhillon, whose film credits include Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan, and Haseen Dillruba, said she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that “empowers stories and storytellers”.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer.

“And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and, of course, Netflix… The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality,” Dhillon said in a statement.

According to Netflix, Do Patti is a “captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India”.

Kajol, who previously starred in the streamer’s films Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, said she is thrilled to team up with the streamer once again.

“Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders,” the actor added.

Sanon said Do Patti holds a special place in her heart as it marks her debut as a producer. She announced the launch of her banner Blue Butterfly Films on Tuesday night.

“I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey.

“Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost eight years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!” the Adipurush actor said.

Monika Shergill, vice president of content for Netflix India, said the streaming platform is excited about collaborating with Kajol, Sanon, and Dhillon.

“We’re looking forward to working together to bring their creative vision to our audiences and continue to tell riveting and exciting local stories,” said Shergill.