Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rami Malek says filming 'The Amateur' in London made him paranoid about surveillance: “I’m being watched all the time”

The actor opens up about privacy fears, grief, and what his new role in The Amateur taught him about revenge.

Rami Malek

In The Amateur, Rami Malek steps into a world where grief fuels determination and no secret stays hidden

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Rami Malek’s latest role in The Amateur has left a lasting impression on him but not just because of the action-packed storyline. The actor, best known for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, says working on the CIA thriller has made him more alert and a bit unsettled about just how closely we’re being watched in cities like London.

The film follows Malek as Charlie Heller, a CIA codebreaker who loses his wife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, in a terrorist attack. When the agency refuses to take proper action, he pushes back, demanding training and diving headfirst into a solo mission to track down those responsible. It’s not your typical shootout story and Charlie uses brain over brawn, relying on tech, smarts and cyber tools to get justice.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


But it wasn’t just the role that got Malek thinking differently. While shooting in London, one of the most heavily monitored cities in the world, he became hyperaware of the sheer number of surveillance cameras. “There were something like 937,000 cameras in London,” he said at the premiere. “Probably even more now.”

Instead of feeling safer, he admits the experience left him with a sense that privacy might be a thing of the past. “I already felt like I was being watched all the time. This just confirmed it. There’s really no such thing as a secret anymore.”

Rami MalekRami Malek explores themes of loss, revenge, and surveillance in The AmateurGetty Images


Malek, who recently wrapped a stage run at the Old Vic, even joked about how people now speak in public, gesturing that many cover their mouths just in case someone’s listening in. “You start to wonder what the government hears. What’s being recorded. Even right now, I’ve got four microphones and cameras all around me.”

Despite the paranoia, the actor found something deeper in the story. He reflected on grief, saying that his character could have shut down but instead chose to channel his loss into purpose. “There’s a determination that comes from that kind of pain,” he said.

Rami MalekSet against London’s watchful backdrop, The Amateur follows one man’s fight for justice after a personal tragedyGetty Images


Based on a novel from 1981, The Amateur also stars Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal and Laurence Fishburne, and hits UK cinemas on April 11.

actionpacked storylinecameraslondonrachel brosnahansurveillancethe amateurrami malek

Related News

Russell brand
UK

Russell Brand faces rape and sexual assault charges involving 4 women

British Museum exhibition explores Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions
Art & Culture

British Museum exhibition explores Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions

Mahesh Kale
Art & Culture

Classical maestro Mahesh Kale takes his unique brand of Hindustani music global

Aakash Odedra’s new show 'Songs of the Bulbul' begins UK tour
Art & Culture

Aakash Odedra’s new show 'Songs of the Bulbul' begins UK tour

More For You

Deepika Padukone Calls Out Oscars, But What About India’s Film Selection Woes?

She called out the Academy Awards for repeatedly snubbing Indian films and talent

Getty

Deepika Padukone slams Oscars but overlooks flaws in India’s film selection process

A recent Instagram post from Deepika Padukone criticising the Oscars got global attention, but few seem to have noticed it also revealed just how clueless many big-name Bollywood celebrities like her are.

In the short video clip, Padukone called out the Academy Awards for repeatedly snubbing Indian films and talent, using a montage of titles such as All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies, Tumbbad, and The Lunchbox to illustrate her point. While her suggestion that the popular awards ceremony has consistently overlooked Indian cinema may appear valid, a closer look shows that she is blaming the wrong people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

The witches of Oz return with secrets and spells

Instagram/WickedMovie

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reveal ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer at CinemaCon with “Our wizard lies” twist

The next chapter of Wicked is here or at least a sneak peek of it. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gave audiences the first glimpse of Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s blockbuster hit. This time, the story picks up after the dramatic events at Shiz University, focusing on the two witches as their lives move in very different directions.

This exclusive trailer was presented by Grande, Erivo, director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt. Unlike last year’s introduction, when the stars arrived in bright green and pink, nodding to their characters, this time they wore all black, signalling a darker tone ahead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the new 007? Pierce Brosnan backs him as a ‘great’ James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson earned early praise from Brosnan after their work together in The Greatest

Getty Images

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the new 007? Pierce Brosnan backs him as a ‘great’ James Bond

Pierce Brosnan isn’t one for loud endorsements, but when it comes to Aaron Taylor-Johnson stepping into the shoes of James Bond, he’s quietly confident. The former 007,known for his sharp suits and steady hand in four Bond films between 1995 and 2002, believes Taylor-Johnson could handle the legacy.

“He’d be great,” Brosnan said reflecting on a time they worked together over a decade ago. The film was The Greatest, a family drama where Taylor-Johnson starred alongside Brosnan, Susan Sarandon, and Carey Mulligan. Even back then, the young actor stood out to him. “He walked onto that set and brought this intense energy with him,” Brosnan recalled. “He owned the space.”

Keep ReadingShow less
James Gunn

David Corenswet’s Superman lies injured as Krypto drags him to safety in a bold twist on the classic hero introduction

DC

James Gunn’s 'Superman' trailer divides DC fans: Krypto, robot medics & comedy spark backlash

We have a latest glimpse into Superman, directed by James Gunn, and this isn’t your typical cape-flapping hero moment. Instead of flying in to save the day, we see a battered Superman lying helplessly on the ground, calling out for help and not from a fellow superhero, but from his dog, Krypto. It’s an unusual start, and it sets the tone for what’s clearly a very different take on the man of steel.

Revealed during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation and now available online, the extended trailer leans into a quirky, even offbeat tone. Superman, played by David Corenswet, is in rough shape and unable to move. As Krypto loyally drags him back to the Fortress of Solitude, things take an unexpected turn. Instead of crystal tech and solemn silence, Superman is greeted by a squad of cape-wearing robot medics who spring into action to patch him up. One scene even shows them harnessing sunlight to heal his wounds, a visual nod to Superman’s solar-powered strength.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manoj Kumar passes away at 87, marking the end of Bollywood’s golden patriotic era

Bollywood bids farewell to its ‘Bharat Kumar’ — a cinematic icon who defined an era

Instagram/1000thingsinludhiana

Manoj Kumar passes away at 87, marking the end of Bollywood’s golden patriotic era

Manoj Kumar, an icon, a key figure in Hindi cinema’s golden era and a face that came to represent India’s patriotic spirit on screen, passed away on April 4 at the age of 87. He had been unwell for several years and breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar's childhood was shaped by the partition and displacement. His family's move to Delhi eventually led him to Mumbai, where his fascination for cinema began. Watching Dilip Kumar in Shabnam set the course for his life as an actor. He adopted the screen name “Manoj” in homage to that role.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc