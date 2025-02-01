Rami Malek and Indira Varma star in The Old Vic’s Oedipus adaptation

Skip to content
Oedipus at The Old Vic blends powerful performances with contemporary choreography for a modern take on the Greek tragedy

Feb 01, 2025
The Old Vic in London has unveiled its latest production, a fresh adaptation of Sophocles’ timeless tragedy Oedipus, featuring Academy Award winner Rami Malek and Olivier Award winner Indira Varma in the lead roles. The play, which runs until March 29, 2025, promises to be a gripping reimagining of the ancient Greek tale, blending drama, dance, and music under the co-direction of Matthew Warchus and choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

Malek takes on the role of Oedipus, the king determined to save his city from a devastating plague by uncovering the truth behind the murder of his predecessor, King Laius. Varma plays Jocasta, Oedipus’ wife, whose connection to the unfolding tragedy adds layers of complexity to the story. The production also features a strong supporting cast, including Nicholas Khan as Creon, Joseph Mydell as the Corinthian, Cecilia Noble as Tiresias, and Nicholas Woodeson as the Shepherd. The Hofesh Shechter Company’s dancers bring a different energy to the stage, strengthening the emotional intensity of the whole narrative.

Ella Hickson’s adaptation breathes new life into the 2,500-year-old play, offering a contemporary perspective on the major themes of fate, truth, and identity. The creative team, including set and costume designer Rae Smith and lighting designer Tom Visser, has crafted a visually stunning production that complements the raw energy of Shechter’s choreography and music.

The story follows Oedipus as he relentlessly pursues the truth, only to learn a horrifying revelation about his own past. As the prophecy unfolds, the play delves into the consequences of power, pride, and the unending human desire to control destiny.

This partnership between The Old Vic and Hofesh Shechter Company reshapes a classic story in a way that speaks to contemporary audiences. With its star-studded cast, brilliant direction, and powerful storytelling, Oedipus is all set to be a highlight of London’s theatre season. Previews began on January 21, with the official opening night scheduled for February 4. Don’t miss this limited-run production that promises to be a gripping story filled with powerful emotions and striking visuals.

