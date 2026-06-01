Bobby Deol dismisses Alia Bhatt feud rumours: ‘She’s one of the most hardworking actors’

Highlights

Bobby Deol rubbishes reports of tensions with Alia Bhatt during the filming of Alpha

Actor describes Alia and Ranbir Kapoor as two of his favourite co-stars

Deol praises Alia’s preparation and commitment to action scenes in the upcoming spy thriller

Bobby Deol laughs off reports of on-set tensions

Bobby Deol has dismissed speculation that he had a falling out with Alia Bhatt while filming the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, saying he was surprised by the rumours and insisting there were no issues between them.

Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor said a friend had shown him a report claiming there had been friction on set.

“I was so shocked,” he said, adding that people often make up stories without any basis.

Deol noted that after playing the antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, he was offered another major role alongside Alia Bhatt. He described both actors as among his favourites and said he was delighted by the opportunity to work with them.

‘She was completely prepared’

The actor had nothing but praise for Bhatt’s professionalism, highlighting her dedication during the filming of Alpha.

Calling her a talented performer, Deol said she arrived on set fully prepared and particularly impressed him with her commitment to the film’s action sequences.

He added that there was little reason for any unpleasantness between them, given her work ethic and focus throughout the shoot.

Deol also dismissed another rumour suggesting he had been upset after producer Aditya Chopra offered him a different project.

Reuniting with another Kapoor star

The actor first shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, where he played the menacing antagonist Abrar Haque in the 2023 blockbuster directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

His next major release sees him facing off against Alia Bhatt in Alpha, the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the franchise includes hit titles such as Pathaan, the Tiger series and the War films. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled for release on 3 July.

Deol recently spoke highly of Bhatt in another interview, describing her as one of the most sincere and committed actors he has worked with.

He said he was particularly impressed by the effort she put into preparing for action scenes, noting that the genre was relatively new territory for her. According to Deol, she approached the challenge with determination and gave her full energy to the role.

A long-standing connection

The actor also revealed that he has known Bhatt since she was a child, reflecting a long-standing connection between the two families.

The comments came shortly after Bhatt’s sister, Pooja Bhatt, spoke fondly about her brief relationship with Deol years ago. While declining to discuss why the relationship ended, she described him as a “magical human being” and praised his performance in Animal, saying he was a standout in the film.

For Deol, however, the focus remains firmly on Alpha, where he insists the only conflict between him and Alia Bhatt exists on screen.