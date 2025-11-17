Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

SS Rajamouli reveals Mahesh Babu channelled Lord Rama in 'Varanasi' sequence that took 60 days to shoot

SS Rajamouli brings Varanasi Ramayana sequence to life with Mahesh Babu in a 60-day shoot.

SS Rajamouli Mahesh Babu Varanasi sequence

SS Rajamouli speaks about filming the intense Varanasi Ramayana sequence with Mahesh Babu

X/@imdeepakdwivedi/Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Rajamouli says the Varanasi Ramayana sequence grew beyond what he first imagined
  • Mahesh Babu’s Rama-inspired look shook the crew on the first day
  • Teaser leak blamed on a rogue drone during technical checks
  • Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian screens with a major role
  • Team spent 60 days filming one stretch, each section treated as its own unit

The Varanasi Ramayana sequence sits at the heart of SS Rajamouli’s new fantasy adventure, and he did not hide how much it took out of him. Speaking at the title reveal in Hyderabad, the filmmaker said the stretch pulled him straight back to a childhood dream about filming the Ramayana, while still having to solve the grind of a modern, high-budget shoot.

SS Rajamouli Mahesh Babu Varanasi sequence SS Rajamouli speaks about filming the intense Varanasi Ramayana sequence with Mahesh Babu X/@imdeepakdwivedi/Getty Images


Why the Varanasi Ramayana sequence pushed Rajamouli so far

Rajamouli said he never thought he would get to frame a Ramayana moment this early. The idea came while he was shaping the script, and each pass pulled him deeper. He called that Ramayana block the kind of work that stays with you for years.

On the first day, Mahesh showed up in the Rama-style outfit for a quick shoot, and the room went still for a beat. Rajamouli said he froze for a second, then laughed at himself later for turning the photo into his wallpaper before deleting it out of fear it might leak.
The shoot ran for 60 days. He called every sub-episode a film of its own. Different teams, fresh plans, and fixes on the go. Some days ended early, some dragged past midnight, but the structure held.

- YouTube youtu.be


How Mahesh Babu’s presence shaped the shoot

The director said Mahesh carried “the charm of Krishna and the calm of Rama.” Mahesh, playing a character named Rudra in Varanasi, is shown in the teaser with a trishul and a stillness that sets the tone. Short bursts of Africa, icy shots from Antarctica, and flashes of Lanka tie into a global chase, but the Ramayana stretch sits as its own block.

The teaser leak that rattled the team

Rajamouli addressed the leak directly. A drone had caught test footage the crew was running the night before the event and posted it online as if it were a Netflix drop. The director was not angry so much as tired, “one year of hard work”, he said. They had set up a giant LED installation, pulled in more than 45 generators, and still could not run a clean rehearsal. Even at the reveal, the teaser failed twice before loading on the third try.


What is next?

They are working towards a 2027 release. The teaser alone has stirred a pile of guesses, some about the timeline, some about the mythic flashes tucked in between the action shots. Rajamouli did not clear any of it up. He just told the room to wait for the full story.

mahesh babuss rajamoulivaranasiramayana

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship

UK university honours Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her journey as a Bollywood star turned educator

Highlights:

  • A new Fellowship from the University of Worcester puts Swaroop back where her academic journey began
  • The Bollywood star-turned-educator says the honour feels “full circle”
  • Her work in life-skills learning for children has gained global attention
  • Worcester already gave her an Honorary Doctorate in 2018
  • She’s also receiving the TREE Award for 2025–26

The University of Worcester has honoured Bollywood star turned educator Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her contribution to creative education. The recognition brings her back to the campus where she completed her PhD on drama-based life skills training for children.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship www.easterneye.biz

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us