SS Rajamouli explains how the 'Ramayana' shapes his vision for 'Varanasi'

Highlights

SS Rajamouli says Varanasi draws directly from episodes of the Ramayana





The director believes audiences can connect without prior knowledge of the epic

The film centres on a father–son relationship set on a large mythological canvas

Rajamouli on the epic roots of Varanasi

With Varanasi still over a year away from release, director SS Rajamouli has begun opening up about the ideas shaping his most ambitious project to date. Following the release of the film’s teaser last November, the filmmaker has spoken to international media about its mythological foundations and emotional core.

Addressing the strong mythic undertones seen in the teaser, Rajamouli confirmed that the film is closely linked to the Ramayana. He described the epic as a recurring source of inspiration across his body of work, noting that Varanasi allows him to directly adapt an episode from the ancient text into a contemporary cinematic form.

Making mythology accessible to all audiences

Speaking to Polygon, Rajamouli said that familiarity with the Ramayana is not a prerequisite for viewers. According to him, the responsibility lies with the filmmaker to guide the audience through the story without overwhelming them.

He explained that while viewers may not grasp every aspect of Lord Rama’s journey, understanding the emotions driving the characters is enough to follow the narrative. The director stressed that emotional clarity, rather than prior knowledge, is central to how the film is designed to be experienced.

A father–son bond at the heart of the story

Despite its expansive scale and mythological inspiration, Varanasi is rooted in intimate relationships. Rajamouli revealed that the film’s central emotional thread revolves around a father–son dynamic, drawing parallels with the relationship between Rama and King Dasharatha.

The story also explores the evolving connection between the protagonist Rudra, played by Mahesh Babu, and a mysterious thief named Mandakini, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra. Rajamouli described these relationships as deeply relatable, adding that it is these human emotions that anchor the film’s grand visual scope.

Release plans and cast

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is among Rajamouli’s most technically ambitious films so far. The project has reportedly been shot using IMAX cameras.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 7 April 2027.