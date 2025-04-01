Saif Ali Khan’s latest Netflix film ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ drops an intriguing new poster

Netflix released a new poster for Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, and it’s already got fans talking. The image shows Saif Ali Khan with a sharp, focused gaze, his eye cleverly framed by the silhouette of a diamond, hinting at the high-stakes heist at the heart of the film.
Slated for release on April 25, the movie follows a skilled thief hired by a crime boss to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. But as expected, things don’t go as planned. The teaser, dropped earlier this year, showed us a tense partnership between Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat, with twists, betrayals, and plenty of action in store.
Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The production house, Marflix Pictures, headed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, calls it a gripping, globe-trotting thriller designed to keep audiences hooked.
Fans have been quick to react to the poster, with some calling it a "masterpiece in one frame," while others joked that "the jewel is safest with Saif." The actor himself has spoken about the excitement of reuniting with Anand and sharing the screen with Ahlawat, in a mixed genre of style, suspense, and surprises.
With its slick visuals and a plot packed with deception, Jewel Thief is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Will Saif’s character pull off the ultimate heist, or will the game outsmart him?
We’ll find out soon!