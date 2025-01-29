Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Karan Johar announces Bollywood launch of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, sparks nepotism debate

Karan took to Instagram to share the news, posting images of Ibrahim and recalling his long-standing bond with the Khan family

Karan Johar announces Bollywood launch of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, sparks nepotism debate

Ibrahim Ali Khan bollywood's next big thing

Instagram/iakpataudi
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the launch of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, reigniting conversations around nepotism in the industry. Ibrahim is set to make his acting debut in Dharma Productions' Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani.

Karan took to Instagram to share the news, posting images of Ibrahim and recalling his long-standing bond with the Khan family. He reminisced about meeting Amrita Singh when he was 12 and praised her presence on screen, adding that her warmth and grace extend to her children. Similarly, he recalled his first meeting with Saif Ali Khan, describing him as charismatic and effortless—qualities he sees in Ibrahim as well.

Having known the family for 40 years, Karan emphasised their deep-rooted connection to cinema, stating that "films are in their blood and genes." While many in the industry congratulated Ibrahim on his debut, social media erupted with mixed reactions. Some users celebrated his entry into Bollywood, while others criticised the industry's pattern of favouring star kids over outsiders. Comments like “Nepotism at its peak” and “Another launch, another debate” flooded online discussions.


Adding to the attention, some users humorously compared Karan Johar’s obsession with legacy and lineage to Salazar Slytherin from Harry Potter, pointing out how he repeatedly emphasises family connections in his casting choices. Others questioned whether talent or just background determines success in Bollywood.

Ibrahim has previously worked as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Proem Kahani, gaining experience behind the camera before stepping into the spotlight. His debut in Sarzameen is highly anticipated, with reports suggesting veteran actress Kajol will also play a significant role in the film.

Following Karan’s announcement, Ibrahim’s sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, also expressed her excitement. She reposted Karan’s Instagram post on her story with the message, “Welcome to movies.”

The announcement also comes just weeks after Ibrahim’s father, Saif Ali Khan, was attacked during an attempted robbery at his residence. Despite the ongoing nepotism debate, Ibrahim's entry into Bollywood is set, and all eyes will be on how he carves his own path in the industry.

bollywood debutdharma productionsnepotismsaif ali khansara ali khankaran joharibrahim ali khan

Related News

Rachel-Reeves-Getty
Business

Government backs Heathrow’s third runway for economic growth

Ben-Duckett-Getty

England beat India by 26 runs in 3rd T20 to keep series alive

More For You

To lure users away from TikTok, Meta offers up to $50K per month for Instagram reels

Meta lures TikTok creators with high-paying exclusive Instagram Reels deals

Getty Images

To lure users away from TikTok, Meta offers up to $50K per month for Instagram reels

Meta is making a bold move to entice TikTok creators away from the platform by offering lucrative deals to post exclusive short-form video content on Instagram Reels. As TikTok's future in the U.S. remains uncertain, Meta is taking advantage of the opportunity to become the go-to platform for short videos.

Through a series of exclusive contracts, Meta is offering creators anywhere from $2,500 to $50,000 per month, depending on their reach and content, says a report by Business Insider. The catch? Creators must post new, never-before-seen content on Instagram reels exclusively for up to three months. The contracts also stipulate a high volume of content, with some deals requiring creators to post up to 10 Reels per month, totalling at least 60 over six months.

For top-tier creators, the payouts can reach as high as $300,000 over six months, but the deal is far from simple. Alongside the content requirements, Instagram demands creators post more content on their platform than on other platforms like TikTok or YouTube. They also need to engage with their followers regularly and promote Instagram on their primary platform to encourage their audience to follow them there.

Keep ReadingShow less
grammys -2025

Music’s brightest stars unite for the unforgettable Grammys 2025

Instagram/GRAMMY.com

Grammys 2025: Know all about the performers, top nominees and more

Get ready for an unforgettable night as the 67th Annual Grammy Awards take centre stage on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the legendary Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year’s show is bigger than ever, packed with electrifying performances, intense competition, and a powerful mission to support wildfire relief efforts in California. With music’s brightest stars coming together for a night of celebration and purpose, here’s everything you need to know about the event that promises to make headlines!

Who’s performing?

Keep ReadingShow less
Parklife 2025: 50 Cent, Charli XCX set to headline 15th edition event

Headliners Charli XCX and 50 Cent set to bring unforgettable performances to Parklife 2025

Getty Images

Parklife 2025: 50 Cent, Charli XCX set to headline 15th edition event

The complete line-up for the 2025 Parklife Festival has been unveiled, with rap icon 50 Cent and British pop star Charli XCX set to headline the event. Taking place on June 14-15 at Manchester’s Heaton Park, this year marks the 15th anniversary of the festival, which has grown into one of the UK’s biggest weekend events.

Joining the headliners are over 100 artists, including R&B sensation Jorja Smith, electronic duo Bicep with their Chroma AV DJ set, and globally renowned DJ Peggy Gou. Other highlights include chart-topper Lola Young, Rudimental, Andy C, Armand Van Helden, FLO, and Skream & Benga. Fans can also expect performances from Confidence Man, DJ Heartstring, and Interplanetary Criminal, all announced during the first wave of acts last November.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sam Asghari opens up about  relationship with Britney Spears and life after divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018

Getty Images

Sam Asghari opens up about  relationship with Britney Spears and life after divorce

Sam Asghari has opened up about the complexities of his relationship with Britney Spears, shedding light on the impact of her conservatorship during their time together. Speaking on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast, the actor and model described his seven-year relationship with the pop icon as both challenging and transformative.

Their romance, which began in 2016, initially felt promising, but things changed once Sam fully understood the details of Britney’s conservatorship. The legal arrangement, overseen by her father Jamie Spears, controlled many aspects of Britney’s life, including her finances and personal decisions. Reflecting on this, Sam, who immigrated to the United States from Iran at the age of 12, admitted he was taken aback. “I thought I was in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?” he said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood' in 2019Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Rashmika Mandanna confirms relationship, but doesn't mention Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna at the trailer launch of her upcoming historical action film Chhava in Mumbai

Getty Images

Rashmika Mandanna confirms relationship, but doesn't mention Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna, often celebrated as India’s ‘National Crush,’ has finally confirmed she is in a relationship. However, the actress chose to keep the identity of her partner under wraps, leaving fans intrigued and sparking further speculation. Rashmika, who is currently gearing up for the release of her period drama Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, shared her thoughts on love, relationships, and personal life in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Home is my happy place,” Rashmika said when asked about her source of comfort. “It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted. Success can come and go, but home is forever. As much as I enjoy the love and fame I receive, I am still just a daughter, a sister, and a partner. I truly value the personal life that I have.”

The much-loved duo Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the Geetha Govindam posterInstagram/Geetha Govindam

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc