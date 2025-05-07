Why Karan Johar thinks Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are paving their own way in Bollywood

Karan Johar has known Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan, for years, almost like family. But in a recent chat on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the filmmaker stripped away all the glam and sentimentality to talk plainly about their journeys in the film industry. “These two are not just star kids, they’re serious about their work,” he shared.

Starting with Suhana, Karan didn’t shy away from the criticism she received after The Archies. But he pointed out that her next film King, opposite her father Shah Rukh Khan, will be a real game-changer. “People will finally see her for who she is on screen,” he said, adding that she’s put in the hours, studied the craft, and is not relying on her last name. According to him, Suhana’s work speaks for itself. He’s seen her earlier performances and believes King will prove there’s a real actor in her, one with her own voice, not just a shadow of her father.

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan earn their place through hard work says Karan Johar Instagram/Pinkvilla





As for Aryan, the spotlight is different. He’s not facing the camera but he’s behind it. Aryan’s Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which he co-created and is directing, is already creating industry buzz. Karan has watched it and didn’t mince words: Aryan is not what people expect from a superstar’s son. “He’s not loud. He’s not trying to prove anything. He just works. Twenty hours a day, quietly and obsessively. He’s not trying to be SRK 2.0, he’s doing his own thing.”

Karan also touched on the long-running nepotism debate. Yes, having a famous last name might open doors, but staying in the room, he said, takes real talent and consistency. He used Aryan and Suhana as examples of young people not riding the wave of their family name, but carving a place of their own.

Karan Johar defends Shah Rukh Khan's kids against nepotism claims Getty Images





He admitted he has a soft corner for them. For Karan, they’re like family. But that’s not why he believes in them. “You can’t fake the kind of hard work they’re putting in. They’ve chosen the hard way, and they’re sticking to it.”