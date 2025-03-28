The curse of Karan Johar: How Bollywood’s ‘star maker’ keeps failing newcomers

Beyond his magical voice, one of the 29-year-old’s biggest strengths is his ability to deliver majestic live concerts. This is why his hotly anticipated UK tour in April promises to delight audiences with shows in Leicester (12) and London (13). Malik is looking forward to reconnecting with UK fans and promises a night to remember, complete with a full live band.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular singer to discuss his journey, upcoming tour, recent marriage, inspirations, and what it was like performing live with pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

How would you sum up your music journey so far?

It’s been a wild, beautiful ride. I started young, and over the years, my music has taken me places I never imagined. From Bollywood to independent music, from Hindi to English, and now performing worldwide – it’s been a journey of constant growth. But I feel like I’m just getting started. There’s still so much I want to explore and share with my fans.

How does having such a wide range of work in different genres and languages motivate you as an artist?

It keeps me excited and challenged. I love experimenting with different sounds and styles, and singing in multiple languages lets me connect with so many people. Music, for me, is all about breaking boundaries, and exploring different genres and cultures just makes the journey even more fulfilling.

What do you most love about live performance?

The energy, love, and how music brings us all together – it’s unreal. There’s nothing like standing on stage and hearing thousands of voices singing your songs back to you. It’s the most emotional feeling. It reminds me why I do what I do.

What was it like sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran multiple times?

Honestly, it’s a dream come true. Ed is one of the most incredible artists and such a humble person. Sharing the stage with him and experiencing his magic up close was inspiring. He has this way of making a stadium feel like a living room jam session, and that’s something I really admire.

How much are you looking forward to your shows in the UK?

So much. It’s been eight years, and I’ve missed performing in the UK like crazy. Every time I meet fans from the region, they always ask, ‘When are you coming back?’ and now, finally, I get to say, April 2025. Leicester on April 12 and London on April 13. I can’t wait to feel that UK crowd energy again.

What can we expect from the UK concerts?

Expect a rollercoaster of emotions. We’re going from soul-stirring ballads to absolute bangers. I want to take everyone on a journey through my music – some nostalgia, some fresh new vibes, and a lot of surprises.

Do you ever get nervous before going on stage?

Oh, all the time. That little nervous energy before stepping on stage never really goes away. But honestly, I love it. It shows that this still means the world to me. The second I hear the crowd, the nerves disappear, and it’s pure adrenaline and joy.

You are a worldclass performer live, but what is the secret of a great live performance?

Thank you. For me, the secret is being 100 per cent present in the moment. Over the years, I’ve realised it’s not about perfection – it’s about feeling every note, every lyric, and sharing that energy with the audience. When you’re real and in the moment, the crowd feels it too. That’s what makes it unforgettable.

Malik with Ed Sheeran

You’ve achieved a lot at a young age, but what is your greatest unfulfilled ambition?

There’s still so much left to do. One of my biggest dreams is to see Indian pop music get the global recognition it deserves. I want to be part of the movement where an Indian pop artist is heard just as much as any Western act. Also, a Grammy and a sold -out Madison Square Garden show someday wouldn’t hurt.

People love listening to your songs, but what music is currently dominating your own personal playlist?

I have the most random playlist ever. It goes from The Weeknd to Zedd, from John Mayer to Bruno Mars, and then to some incredible indie artists from India. Right now, I’m listening to a lot of r’n’b, and country pop is where my heart is at the moment.

If you could learn something new in music, what would it be?

I really want to dive deeper into music production. I’ve always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes magic of how a song goes from an idea to a full track. I’ve dabbled in it, but I’d love to master it someday.

What is it like being married, and has it changed you in any way?

It’s been amazing. Marriage has brought a lot of balance and perspective into my life. I feel like I have a strong support system that keeps me grounded, no matter how crazy my schedule gets. It’s also taught me to appreciate the little things in life more.

How much does your special connection to fans mean to you?

It’s everything. I say this all the time – my fans are my extended family. The love, support, and how they’ve been with me through every phase of my career is something I never take for granted. I try my best to stay connected with them, whether it’s through social media or meeting them at shows. Their love fuels me every day.

What inspires you creatively?

Life! The highs, lows, and everything in between. Travelling, meeting new people, hearing their stories – it all finds its way into my music. And of course, my fans. The way they interpret my songs, the emotions they attach to them – it’s honestly heart-warming.

Why should we all come to your UK shows?

It will be a night you’ll never forget. I want everyone in that audience to walk away feeling something, whether it’s nostalgia, excitement, or pure happiness. Expect high-energy performances, emotional moments, and a whole lot of love. I can’t wait to sing with you all again.

Armaan Malik at De Montfort Hall, Leicester on April 12, and Indigo at the O2, London on April 13. www.rockonmusicuk.com & Instagram: @ArmaanMalik.

Malik on stage

Did you know?

■ Born in 1995, Armaan Malik began singing at the age of four and competed in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs in 2006.

■ Malik made his debut as a singer at just 12 years old with the song Bum Bum Bole in the awardwinning 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

■ In 2014, he made his debut as a playback singer with songs in Jai Ho and released his debut album Armaan.

■ The versatile singer has delivered songs in more than 12 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and English.

■ Malik became the youngest-ever coach on the popular reality show The Voice.

■ The multi-talented star provided the voice for the title character, played by Mena Massoud, in the Hindi-dubbed version of Hollywood film Aladdin. He also delivered songs for the Hindi-dubbed version of The Lion King.

■ His English-language song You won Best India Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.