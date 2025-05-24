Karan Johar to host 'The Traitors' as Prime Video drops release date for its most twisted reality game yet

Karan Johar is set to host The Traitors, an Indian take on a global hit reality show, which premieres on Prime Video on 12 June. The show puts 20 well-known personalities under one roof, where loyalty is tested, alliances shift fast, and betrayal lurks in plain sight.
Unlike typical talent or dating shows, The Traitors is all about mind games. Participants must figure out who among them is playing dirty while trying to stay in the game and bag a hefty cash prize. It’s part mystery, part strategy, and entirely unpredictable.
The show is produced by BBC Studios India along with All3Media International, who are behind the original format that’s taken off across the world, over 35 countries have created their own versions. Now, it’s India’s turn, and Prime Video is betting big on it as their most ambitious reality series yet.
Every Thursday, new episodes will stream exclusively on Prime Video. With a star-studded cast including names like Apoorva Mukhija (aka Rebel Kid), Raftaar, and Uorfi Javed already teased, the buzz is building fast. There are also rumours about Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin, Raj Kundra, and Anshula Kapoor possibly joining the line-up.
Karan Johar brings his signature flair to Prime Video’s newest reality ventureGetty Images
In a cheeky promo video, Karan Johar hinted at the kind of personalities viewers can expect: people who thrive on drama, hide secrets, and live for the limelight. Known for his sharp wit and flair, Karan seems like a natural fit for steering the chaos.
“This show is about trust breaking down, masks slipping, and real motives being exposed,” said Johar in the teaser. “No one’s really your friend. It’s betrayal time.”
Prime Video is clearly expanding its scope. After the success of scripted hits like Mirzapur, The Family Man, and Paatal Lok, The Traitors is a signal that the platform is stepping deeper into reality territory and doing it on a grand scale.
With drama, suspense, and a game format that keeps viewers guessing, The Traitors promises to be anything but predictable. For fans of reality shows who enjoy a psychological edge, this one might be worth the watch.