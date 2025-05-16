Karan Johar slams trolls, says Alia Bhatt  has earned her place but people ignore talent to hate star kids

Karan Johar has never shied away from speaking up for people he cares about. And when it comes to Alia Bhatt, his response to the constant “nepo kid” jibes is simple: enough already!

In a recent interview, the filmmaker did not mince words when addressing the criticism Alia continues to face because of her family background. "Watch Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai,” he said. “If you still think she hasn’t earned her place, then that’s just ignorant."

Alia made her debut in Johar’s Student of the Year back in 2012. Since then, she’s starred in a wide range of roles, often earning praise from critics and audiences alike. But for some, the tag of ‘nepotism’ has stuck, and that is something Karan finds deeply frustrating.

He’s aware of the reputation his production house, Dharma, has when it comes to launching star kids. His latest project Nadaaniyan, which featured Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, was met with harsh reviews. Karan thinks the backlash was less about the film and more about who was in it. “It’s become trendy to hate films that have star kids in them. People know they’ll get attention for it,” he said.

Karan also pointed out that his company has backed several projects with newcomers and talent from outside the industry, like filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan. But these efforts are often ignored. “People don’t see the full picture,” he said. “They just want to pile on.”

The criticism stings even more when it involves Alia. Karan has openly called her the first person he’s ever felt protective of, like a daughter. He’s not interested in pretending otherwise. “Why should I tone it down for the sake of appearances?” he asked. “I love her, and I’m proud of her work.”

He’s aware that his name often comes up in debates about nepotism, sometimes even on podcasts by people he’s never met. “It’s bizarre,” he said. “Random people talking about me like they know me. I’m fine being the villain if that’s what it takes, but let’s at least talk with some honesty.”

For Karan, the problem isn’t people raising questions. It’s the refusal to accept talent when it’s clearly visible.