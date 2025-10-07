Skip to content
Will Karan Johar cast Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal in his next film?

Rumours swirl around KJo’s upcoming romantic drama as fans speculate on the possible co-stars and high-profile cast.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal

Is Alia Bhatt set to star in Karan Johar’s new film with Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal?

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
Oct 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Karan Johar is reportedly returning to direct a new romantic feature.
  • Alia Bhatt is said to be confirmed as the project's leading lady.
  • Both Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are apparently in discussions for key roles.
  • This would be Johar's third directorial collaboration with Bhatt.
  • The trio is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' together.

The Mumbai film circuit is buzzing with fresh speculation about Karan Johar's next move. No official nod yet, but the rumors are persistent. And they all point to one person being already locked in: Alia Bhatt. The bigger surprise, the bit that's got everyone talking, is the hunt for her co-star. Or co-stars? Seems the shortlist includes her husband Ranbir Kapoor and the ever-rising Vicky Kaushal. Quite the potential lineup.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal Is Alia Bhatt set to star in Karan Johar's new film with Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal? Getty Images


Is Karan Johar actually directing this?

Nobody from Dharma has put out a statement yet. But the rumour mill, led by a Mid-Day report, is grinding hard. They mentioned he's gearing up for a new romantic drama, his first since Rocky Aur Rani wrapped up. It fits his pattern, returning to what he does best. But until he posts one of his trademark Instagram announcements, it all stays in the "strong buzz" category.

Getty Images


Why is Alia Bhatt the constant in these rumours?

Look, it's no secret that Karan and Alia have a special director-actor bond. So when a new Karan Johar directorial gets mentioned, her name popping up first isn't exactly a shock. It would be their third film together after Student of the Year and Rocky Aur Rani. The real news here isn't her involvement, it's who they're trying to pair her with this time. That's the juicy bit.


Wait, are Ranbir and Vicky both doing it?

This is where things get complicated. Apparently both actors have received the script, though whether they're being considered for the same role or different roles remains unclear. There's some irony here - all three potential leads are currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Getting the same trio for another major project right after would be quite a feat, but scheduling could prove difficult. Bhansali's film still has significant shooting left, including an upcoming overseas schedule in Italy for the climax sequences. Until that wraps up, nobody's calendar is exactly free.

karan joharromantic featuresanjay leela bhansalivicky kaushalalia bhatt

