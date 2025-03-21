Karan Johar drops big hint on ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ with Akshay Kumar & Ananya Panday, calls It Dharma’s ‘proudest film’

Karan Johar is gearing up for what he calls the "proudest film" of Dharma Productions. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt note about his upcoming project, which will be directed by a first-time filmmaker. While he didn't reveal the title, fans were quick to guess that the film in question is Kesari Chapter 2.
In his post, Karan highlighted his long-standing commitment to launching fresh talent in the industry. He proudly mentioned that this will be the 24th debutant director introduced under Dharma Productions, subtly addressing criticism that he only promotes star kids. According to him, 90% of these new filmmakers have been outsiders, countering the nepotism debate that often surrounds his productions.
Reflecting on his journey as a producer, Karan recalled his first production, Kal Ho Naa Ho and how his goal has always been to support storytellers and create films that entertain, inspire, or leave an impact. He admitted that some projects succeeded while others didn’t, but the intent was always genuine.
The upcoming film, which has been in development for four years, faced several setbacks, including delays due to the pandemic. However, Karan praised the dedication of the director and the entire team, acknowledging their hard work and resilience. He expressed deep admiration for the actors and crew who stood by the project despite the challenges.
Karan made it clear that while commercial success is never guaranteed, he personally believes this film holds a special place in Dharma Productions' legacy. He ended his note with a hope that audiences will embrace the film with the same passion that the team put into making it.
The announcement, shared on an orange background, sparked widespread speculation among fans, with many assuming it was Kesari Chapter 2. The sequel to the 2019 war drama Kesari, which starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, is expected to feature Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in leading roles.
Although no official confirmation has been given, excitement is already building for this project. With Karan Johar's enthusiastic endorsement and a strong creative team behind it, the film will be one of the most anticipated releases from Dharma Productions.